How to find every Minior Color in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Minior is a unique Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk due to its varied colors you can find it in.

For the avid collector, trying to collect all of them can be a painful yet fulfilling quest to complete a full national dex with all forms. So where exactly can you find them all?

Where to find all eight Minior Colors in Pokemon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

In total, there are eight different colors of Minior you can find, including its Shiny. These include:

Red

Orange

Yellow

Purple

Blue

Light Blue

Green

Black (Shiny Variant)

For the Black version, which is a Shiny, the only way to find this is via. being incredibly lucky or by finding a Minior Outbreak and auto-battling each one until a Pokémon refuses to battle it, showing you it’s shiny.

Regardless, though, getting all eight versions is going to be a bit of a grind, considering each Minior spawns with a shell around it that won’t reveal its color until it breaks. As such, the best thing to do is to lead with a strong Pokémon that knows the move Flase Swipe.

By using Flase Swipe, you will be able to hit a Pokemon until it has 1HP left. This should destroy its shell via its unique ability, Shields Down, revealing the color beneath the shell. If you don’t have it, just capture it and rinse and repeat until you have all eight colors in your party.