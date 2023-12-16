Can you evolve Exeggcute into Alolan Exeggutor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

Alola Exeggutor is making an appearance in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC, which is making a lot of players hopeful that they will be able to evolve their Exeggcutes into them.

After all, there are a bunch of them on the coastal Biome area to catch as is, and some of those who have a shiny Exeggcute might wish to get themselves a shiny Alolan Exeggutor instead of running the risk of not finding a shiny or mass outbreak spawn to get it through an alternative method.

How to evolve Exeggcute into Alolan Exeggutor in The Indigo Disk

There is no way to evolve an Exeggcute into an Alolan Exeggutor in the DLC. Any attempts to evolve an Exeggcute will evolve it into a simple Kanto Exegguctor instead, with the only way to get its Alolan form being by capturing it in the Pokémon in the wild in the coastal biome. They can usually be found around the beach areas and forest biomes close to water alongside Exeggcute.

I find it weird that there is no way to evolve them, even if it was just in the Coastal Biome. After all, other Alola Pokémon can be found and evolved in The Indigo Disk DLC, such as Alola Vulpix, ALola Sandshrew, and more.

Maybe there will be a fix in the future, but in the meantime, capturing one or sending an Alolan Exeggutor from Pokémon Home to Scarlet and Violet is the only way to get these ‘mon.