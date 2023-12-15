How to catch Gouging Fire in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The Fire Beast of old got even older.

Paradox Pokémon are some of the most sought-after in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and with The Indigo Disk, more classic Legendaries have gotten the Paradox treatment.

Once of these is Entei. The Fire-type beast now has a Paradox form called Gouging Fire, but sadly it’s only for players on Pokémon Scarlet. If that’s you, then you’ll want to know where to catch it. Fortunately, reaching Goughing Fire isn’t too hard, but you’ll need to meet some criteria first.

Gouging Fire location and how to unlock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Gouging Fire can be found in Area Zero back in Paldea, but before it spawns you will need to have completed a few tasks in Blueberry Academy.

Enter through the Zero Gate and look straight ahead to the waterfall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first of these tasks is to catch 200 Pokémon in the region’s new Pokédex. Given this task, you should probably complete most of the DLC’s story before attempting to catch Paradox Entei, but that’s up to you.

When you have caught 200 Pokémon then visit Savanna Rest Area 1 back at Blueberry Academy and speak to the photographer Perrin. After you speak to her, Gouging Fire will appear in Area Zero. Now here’s where you’ll want to go:

Gouging Fire won’t be near the edge, but you will see it close to the satellite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fly to the Area Zero: Zero Gate and enter through the ramp, not the teleporter.

Ride your Koraidon forward.

Hop over the fence flying straight toward the central waterfall. You will land on top of this. If you don’t have the extended flying outside of Blueberry Academy yet, you can glide along the side and climb up.

Once you glide across you should soon see a satellite and next to it Gouging Fire can be found.

Remember, this Paradox take Entei is a version exclusive Pokémon alongside Raging Bolt so you will only find it here in Pokémon Scarlet. If you are playing Pokémon Violet you will need to trade with somebody if you’d like to add it to your Pokédex since you will encounter Iron Crown and Iron Boulder instead.