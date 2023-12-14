How to catch Iron Boulder in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk adds plenty of new and returning Pokémon for players to encounter, but some of them are locked deep within the depths of Area Zero. This includes Iron Boulder, the Paradox counterpart to Terrakion, which you can find in Pokémon Violet.

Unlike other Paradox Pokémon, you can’t just stumble across Iron Boulder during your time in Area Zero. Even completing the DLC’s story isn’t enough to unlock it, as it is part of a side quest you need to complete in Blueberry Academy.

Iron Boulder location and how to unlock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

You may have noticed Perrin standing around the entrance of Blueberry Academy’s Terarium when you walked in, and she is the key to finding these new Paradox Pokémon. Instead of hunting down some new form alongside you, she will task you with catching 200 Pokémon that are found in the Terarium to register for your upgraded Blueberry Pokédex.

Once you complete that goal, talking to her again will prompt a confusing conversation where she will share pictures of the two new Paradox Pokémon added for your specific version through this DLC—though it is unclear how she got those pictures or how she knows the names of those Pokémon in the first place. But at least you know where to go to find the now unlocked Paradox Pokémon.

To find Iron Boulder, head to Research Station 2 from the warp point outside of Area Zero. Walk outside and head toward the left side of the ledge in front of the station before jumping off, turning around midair, and falling straight down until you land near a small opening between a boulder and a rock slab.

Once you drop from Research Station 2, just turn around and you should see the opening in the rocks. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Iron Boulder will be waiting for you through that crevice as a level 75 powerhouse you can catch and add to your team. Just be aware that this is the only Iron Boulder you can currently catch in-game since it is listed as a static encounter and does not have Area Zero spawns like Roaring Moon or the other Paradox Pokémon. The same applies to Iron Crown as well.