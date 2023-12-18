How to get all Oricorio Forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re looking to get hold of every Pokémon possible, you’ll probably be cursing the fact that Oricorio has four very different forms. Fear not though, as we’ve detailed how to catch them all.

While Oricorio doesn’t have as many variations as the likes of Vivillion and Alcremie’s forms, it can present a challenge for completionists looking to catch ’em all. There’s good news in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet though, as it’s easier than ever to nab all four styles.

We’ve detailed all the options available below, including spawn locations for each form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as how to change forms using a special item.

Where to catch all Oricorio Forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All four Oricorio Forms are encounterable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet following the release of the two DLCs, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. You can see spawn locations for each Oricorio form below.

Where to catch Baile Style Oricorio Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Southeast of the Paldea map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Baile Style Oricorio Form is one of two that have been available since the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as it can be found in Paldea. You’ll need to head to a small area in the southeast of the main map.

The easiest location to search from is north of Alfornada in the South Province (Area Six). You can also use the fast-travel location for the Leaking Tower of Paldea to gain quick access to the spawn zone of the Baile Style Oricorio Form.

Where to catch Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

South of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Form may have been one of the first Pokémon you encountered in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as it can be found in the southern portion of the map near to where you began your journey in Paldea.

The fast-travel location for the Poco Path Lighthouse provides the quickest access to areas where the Pom-Pom Style Oricorio spawns but you can also use the fast-travel point for Mesagoza (South) or the fast-travel point for Los Platos (East).

Where to catch Sensu Style Oricorio Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Back to Kitakami. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Sensu Style Oricorio was added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in The Teal Mask DLC, and can be found in the southwestern corner of Kitakami, relatively close to where your journey in the region began.

Fast-travel to Wisteria Pond for the quickest access to Sensu Style Oricorio, which can be found throughout the area. You can also head west of Loyalty Plaza to the location, which is south of Wistful Fields.

Where to catch Pa’u Style Oricorio Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Travel to the sea. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The fourth and final form of Oricorio was added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in The Indigo Disk DLC and can be found in abundance in the Coastal Biome inside the Terarium—so you shouldn’t have too much trouble encountering it.

Pa’u Style Oricorio can be found around the fast-travel locations of the Coastal Outdoor Classroom and the Coastal Rest Area. If you’re in one of these areas and can’t see it, exit and re-enter the area to re-trigger spawns.

How to change Oricorio Forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sweet and cheap. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’d prefer not to catch the four different Oricorio Forms individually, you can change the forms of Oricorio using Nectar. There are four types of Nectar, each resulting in the change of Oricorio to a specific form. You can see each item and the resulting form below:

Red Nectar – Baile Style Oricorio

Yellow Nectar – Pom-Pom Style Oricorio

Purple Nectar – Sensu Style Oricorio

Pink Nectar – Pa’u Style Oricorio

You can buy Nectar from Delibird Presents located across Paldea, for a price of $300 each. These items only become available once you have collected at least three gym badges so, if you’re just starting out on your adventure, you have some work to do.