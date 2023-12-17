All Alcremie Forms and how to get them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Milcery and Alcremie is a Fairy-type two-step evolutionary line introduced in The Indigo Disk, and they’re some of the most customizable Pokémon ever. You can transform this dollop of cream into nine different forms with seven decorations, for a total of 64 versions overall. Let’s talk about what those forms are like.

This article focuses on the Pokédex-recognized forms; the nine flavors of Alcremie. There are more forms than that, thanks to Sweets, but they’re not officially recognized in the Dex as being separate from the baseline flavor. We also won’t be touching upon Shiny forms in this guide.

All nine Alcremie forms in The Indigo Disk

Once you see this animation, you’ll be able to evolve Milcery to Alcremie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine different forms of Alcremie, each with a specific flavor. These forms are based on the unique way you evolve Alcremie, which is by spinning a Milcery around and around. By doing this at different times of day, in different directions, and for different lengths of time, you can make the Alcremie you desire.

Evolving a Milcery involves giving it a Milcery Sweet and spinning around in the overworld. Your character will perform a special twirl animation when you spin the Left Stick enough. While you are twirling, you are able to evolve a Milcery.

There are seven different Milcery Sweets to choose from—Strawberry, Berry, Love, Star, Clover, Flower, and Ribbon—and all of them will allow you to evolve an Alcremie if you give one to a Milcery to hold. None of the flavors and sweets prevent the other, so you’re free to mix and match any form with any sweet. That’s why there are technically 64 Alcremie.

Once you’ve evolved an Alcremie, you can’t go back. Make sure you save before spinning, or you might end up with the wrong flavor. There are no refunds. So, make sure you pay close attention to what flavor you want before you start spinning. For flavors that require you spin for a longer time, you can spin however long you want. Feel free to spin for a full minute to guarantee you get Rainbow Swirl.

For flavors that require you spin for a short time, you can just enter the spinning animation and stop. As long as your character stumbles a bit, you’ve “spun,” and your Milcery should start evolving right afterward.

Day forms

These forms are available to you during the Day cycle of Scarlet and Violet. While it can be tricky to tell time in this game, if the sun’s out and the stars aren’t, you can make any of the four following flavors.

Vanilla Cream

The basic flavor, Vanilla Cream is still a fan-favorite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must spin clockwise for less than five seconds for a Vanilla Cream Alcremie. This soft pink Alcremie is the default one, so you’ll see her on many trainer teams. That doesn’t mean she looks basic, though, since this is perhaps the cleanest look for an Alcremie—outside of Salted Cream, that is.

Ruby Cream

Ruby Alcremie are true pink terrors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must spin counterclockwise for less than five seconds for a Ruby Cream Alcremie. This pink-colored Alcremie is perhaps the easiest to look at, though the Sweet accent can be lost in a mound of pure pink. Still, especially with a Strawberry Sweet, you can make a reddish Alcremie worth appreciating.

Ruby Swirl

Ruby Swirl Alcremie go for a more tasteful touch of pink than their garish Cream counterparts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must spin counterclockwise for at least five or more seconds for a Ruby Swirl Alcremie. This look takes the Ruby Cream’s pure pink idea and adds some missing elements to it. Your Alcremie will always have the same pink patches on her head, ears, neck, and bottom.

Caramel Swirl

And suddenly we get Caramel Swirl, bringing brown to the day forms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must spin clockwise for at least five or more seconds for a Caramel Swirl Alcremie. Ditching the pink theme altogether, this Alcremie is instead a caramel brown with some white accents. Who would’ve thought going the other direction would yield such aesthetic results?

Dusk form

There is only one form available as the sun goes down. You must work quickly as the sun sets to get this singular form, Rainbow Swirl, in time. We recommend saving beforehand, as it is very easy to mistime the sun setting and end up with a Night form instead.

Rainbow Swirl

Let’s face facts—Rainbow Swirl is the best Alcremie form. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must spin either clockwise or counterclockwise for at least 10 seconds, if not more, for a Rainbow Swirl Alcremie. This Alcremie combines all the colors of the species—red, yellow, blue, and pink—to make a truly unique specimen. It’s annoying to get, but absolutely the most unique variant of Alcremie.

Night forms

Once the sun sets, you can start spinning up Night-based Alcremie variants. These tend to be darker colors than their day-based counterparts, but are largely made in the same manner.

Matcha Cream

Matcha Cream pastries might be a nice desert after teatime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must spin clockwise for less than five seconds for a Matcha Cream Alcremie. This Alcremie is a light green all around, like Matcha—a green tea leaf. This color might be too light for true green enjoyers, but can work quite well alongside Clover Sweets.

Salted Cream

Ugh, even the name Salted Cream brings a bad taste to the mouth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must spin counterclockwise for less than five seconds for a Salted Cream Alcremie. Our least favorite color, this Alcremie is just purely white. A clear canvas for the Sweet, perhaps, but otherwise the exact opposite of the Rainbow Swirl.

Mint Cream

Mint Cream looks a bit like a blueberry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must spin counterclockwise for at least five or more seconds for a Mint Cream Alcremie. This Alcremie has white accents on her hair and ears, but a body that might be a bit less green than you’d expect. It’s actually more teal. One of the better Berry Sweet options, in our opinion.

Lemon Cream

A dash of yellow and white brings a Lemon Cream Alcremie to the spotlight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must spin clockwise for at least five or more seconds for a Lemon Cream Alcremie. This Alcremie is yellow with white accents. The Star Sweet kind of blends in with how yellow it is, making it one of the few color matches that doesn’t really work.

Do Milcery Sweets change Alcremie’s form?

While Sweets don’t change the form, they certainly change the appearance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Milcery Sweets do not change the name of the Alcremie form and instead accentuate the form with different accessories and eye colors for the Alcremie. These sweets behave similarly across all flavors, giving the same eye color and accessory to each Alcremie flavor.

The Sweets change the Alcremie as follows:

Strawberry Sweet: Red eyes, a strawberry bump above each ear.

Red eyes, a strawberry bump above each ear. Berry Sweet: Blue eyes, a cluster of three blueberries above each ear.

Blue eyes, a cluster of three blueberries above each ear. Love Sweet: Pink eyes, a heart above each ear.

Pink eyes, a heart above each ear. Star Sweet: Yellow eyes, a star above each ear.

Yellow eyes, a star above each ear. Clover Sweet: Green eyes, a multi-colored eight-leaf clover above each ear.

Green eyes, a multi-colored eight-leaf clover above each ear. Flower Sweet: Orange eyes, an orange and yellow flower above each ear.

Orange eyes, an orange and yellow flower above each ear. Ribbon Sweet: Purple eyes, a purple bow above each ear.

These changes remain the same no matter what flavor you spin into. The Strawberries and eyes of a Rainbow Swirl Alcremie with a Strawberry Sweet look the same as a Caramel Swirl Alcremie with a Strawberry Sweet.

Since it can be a bit random to find the Sweets you want in The Indigo Disk, it might be a good idea to compromise and make a good flavor first. Otherwise, you might be at the Item Printer for a while, begging for the Star Sweet.

What are the differences between Alcremie forms?

You’ll have almost a baker’s dozen by the time you’re done farming forms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alcremie forms are only different cosmetically. There are no differences in stats, typing, or movesets between Alcremie forms. Milcery Sweets also do nothing to influence the stats or typing of your Alcremie. You can make whatever style of Alcremie you want and have it function the same.

Alcremie serves a party as a slow, relatively bulky Fairy support. Its signature move, Decorate, allows it to target any Pokémon and give it plus-two in Attack and Special Attack. This makes it handy in double battles, as it can buff allies or use a whole swath of annoying support moves, from Alluring Voice to Encore. Its slow speed and relatively fragile Defense makes it hard to run in singles, however. And even in doubles, opponents can quickly focus it down without the right setup.

Not a single form changes any of these aspects of Alcremie. They’re all the same, so you can make your favorite flavor and accessory combo, and it’ll be identical to any other ones, outside of its appearance. That also means there is no single best form of Alcremie, in terms of flavor.