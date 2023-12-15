How to get all Milcery Sweets in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Milcery was among the many returning Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC, and it arguably has the most peculiar evolution method in the franchise.

Evolving Milcery into Alcremie not only requires spinning around like a ballerina but also certain items—Sweets. These Sweets come in different types: Berry, Strawberry, Love, Flower, Star, Ribbon, and Clover. The type of Sweet you give Milcery will affect its new appearance when it evolves into Alcremie. Therefore, you might want to hunt down a specific type of Sweet to get the Alcremie form you desire.

Where to find Milcery Sweets in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC Milcery Sweets can be found either as sparkles on the ground or in Poké Balls around Blueberry Academy’s Terarium. This gives players even more of an incentive to pick up every item they see while exploring the four Biomes of the Terarium. As of right now, we don’t have full details on specific locations for each type of Sweet, but we did stumble upon a few during our travels. For example, we found a few Berry Sweets as sparkles in the Polar Biome. Meanwhile, the Love Sweet has a static spawn in a Poké Ball right near the Savanna Plaza (video below). The Love Sweet is easy to find. Video by Dot Esports