How to evolve Milcery into Alcremie in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Milcery and Alcremie were among the many returning ‘mons in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC. The two Cream Pokémon are known not only for their sweet dessert aesthetic but also for their weird evolution method. They might have the most peculiar evolution method in the franchise’s nine generations.

On top of that, Alcremie is known to have multiple forms, depending on the item type and other oddly specific factors involved in the evolution process.

Here’s how you can evolve your Milcery into Alcremie in The Indigo Disk.

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC: How to get Alcremie

Evolving Milcery requires it to hold a Sweet item in your party while you spin your character. Sweet items can be found on the floor in the Terarium as sparkles. For example, I picked up a Berry Sweet in the Polar Biome where wild Milcery roam around, though it’s currently unknown whether certain types of Sweets are tied to certain biomes or not. The type of Sweet will determine the decorations of your evolved Alcremie.

Spin, spin, spin! Video by Dot Esports

Once you find a Sweet, let Milcery hold it. Then twirl your character in place like a ballerina. The duration and direction of your spin (clockwise or counterclockwise) will both contribute to how your Alcremie will turn out.

The time of day also plays a factor here. I, for example, spun my character counterclockwise for less than five seconds. This resulted in a Berry Salted Cream Alcremie.

Feel free to test out different directions, durations, and times of day when you spin to get different types of cream for your Alcremie and don’t forget to pick up sparkles off the ground while exploring the Terarium; you never know when you might find a new Sweet. There are so many different combinations when evolving your Milcery into Alcremie, so just have fun with it.