How to find Alluring Voice TM227 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Making a new moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk can be hard work, especially with all of the new moves introduced. Alluring Voice is a new Fairy move that has been turning some heads, so let’s look at how to get it and if it’s worth running.

Alluring Voice is only available through The Indigo Disk and currently has no base-game methods of acquiring. This is largely due to it being a TM move—TM227, to be precise—and that TM isn’t available until you enter the DLC proper. But, once you get into the DLC itself, it’s a very consistent item to find.

Where is Alluring Voice TM227 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk?

You’ll need to defeat Lacey in The Indigo Disk DLC. Image via The Pokemon Company

The first instance that you get Alluring Voice TM227 in The Indigo Disk is after defeating the Elite Four Member Lacey, one of the four primary bosses in the DLC. You can fight her as soon as you get far enough in the story where Drayton signs you up for the Elite Four challenge. Alluring Voice is her reward for conquering her Fairy-type strategy.

After you’ve obtained the TM for your first time, you can collect the materials to craft a new one through Igglybuff Fluff, Ralts Dust, and Cottonee Fluff at any TM station.

Lacey is no joke. Fairies are one of the stronger types in The Indigo Disk, sporting a list lacking major weaknesses. As she mentions herself, Poison and Steel are both effective against her team. But, like all other Elite Four members, she’s come prepared with plenty of Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type moves to rock your team.

Perhaps the most impactful member of her team, however, is the Focus Sash Whimsicott who will set up barriers and Tailwind for her team. We recommend going for a Fake Out strategy to keep it from giving Lacey a brutal speed advantage for most of the fight.

Her Galarian Slowbro is a big hurdle, offering a Poison/Psychic typing that isn’t particularly easy to deal with. Quick Draw makes it inconsistent to win speed races against, so a focused assault is recommended. A dedicated Pokémon, such as a Flygon, can make quick work of it, but will likely come out of the trade damaged.

Her other big problem is her Fairy Tera Excadrill. Even without STAB, this Excadrill will absolutely turn Steel and Poison types to dust with hard-hitting Ground-type moves. And it’s fast—really fast. We recommend dodging an earth attack on your Steel type with a Flying type with a Focus Sash and then going for the kill. Excadrill isn’t very tanky in either Defense or Special Defense, so you just need a focused attack and you can bring it down.

Once Lacey gives you Alluring Voice, you’ve unlocked it for crafting purposes. Crafting Alluring Voice requires 3,000 LP, three Igglybuff Fluff, two Ralts Dust, and two Cottonee Fluff. Far from difficult to craft, though it may require you to return to the mainland for consistent Igglybuff and Ralts farms.

What does Alluring Voice do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk?

The “allure” of Alluring Voice comes from its confusion and wide-spread list of Pokémon able to learn it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alluring Voice is a Fairy-type Special Attack with 80 base power, 100 accuracy, and 10 PP. It targets a single opponent. However, if the opponent raises any stat during the turn where Alluring Voice lands, the target becomes confused.

The stat change must be on a move or ability which explicitly raises a stat. For example, if a Pokémon receives a Moxie boost and Alluring Voice lands afterward, the target will become confused. However, if Tailwind is activated which simply raises speed for the party, and Alluring Voice lands afterward, it’ll just do the damage. Since a stat is not boosted with the message “[Pokémon]’s [stat] rose!” or “rose sharply!”, you’ll not get the guaranteed confusion.

Alluring Voice is TM-based, but its learnset is actually quite wide. Pokémon in many different egg groups—from Lapras to Latias—can pick this up. Most Eeveelutions get it as well. That gives quite a few Pokémon consistent special Fairy coverage beyond Moonblast.

As of the writing of this article, it doesn’t seem like any new or old Pokémon learn Alluring Voice naturally. This is likely because the move is designed to be DLC-only, and there aren’t too many Fairies joining the cast in this DLC—outside of returning favorites.

Is Alluring Voice worth it?

Is this TM worth using? Image via The Pokémon Company

Alluring Voice is likely not meta-defining, but can be very useful to prevent easy sweeper strategies by threatening lethal and making a Pokémon inconsistent simultaneously. A Pokémon whose turn was spent Shell Smashing or Dragon Dancing will likely need to think twice after it gets hit with an 80-power Confuse Ray. However, it is otherwise not the most impressive move.

Comparing it to its closest relative Moonblast, Alluring Voice looks somewhat low-power. Moonblast has 15 more base power and a chance to drop Special Attack while still being Special. This covers a lot of use cases since that extra 15 damage is often enough to wipe out a Dragon-type trying to set up.

However, Alluring Voice serves a goal as a coverage move for slower Pokémon. As an Alcremie’s only attacking move, for example, Alluring Voice can mess with an opponent’s setup turns. Then, the rest of the Alcremie’s slots can be used for defensive options or Decorate. 80 power and confusion is annoying and messes with a lot of Pokémon who rely on openers—like Shell Smash—to get the ball rolling.

In addition, Alluring Voice has a very interesting group of Pokémon that can learn it. While Moonblast is largely Fairy-locked, Alluring Voice can go on most Eeveelutions, Skeledirge, and Arboliva. It is also sound-based, giving a handful of additional Pokémon access to Throat Spray.

That being said, your Pokémon will need to be slower than its opponent to make the best possible use of Alluring Voice. So, if your team is setting up with a slower or more supportive Pokémon whose goal is to mess with a setup strategy involving stat boosters, Alluring Voice is absolutely an option. But, don’t expect this to do anything other than try to snipe gimmick users.