Ever since its introduction in Gen III, Ralts has been a popular choice as a Pokémon you can typically find early on in games that can still anchor a team through an Elite Four run and beyond. Its final evolutions, Gardevoir and Gallade, are both very strong options that turn Ralts either into an elegant Psychic/Fairy-type with a strong special attack or an intimidating Psychic/Fighting-type that can one-shot almost anything with its attack stat.

As such, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players probably want to know where they can find a Ralts of their own. There are other good Psychic options in SV, sure, but both dual typings of its final evolutions are typically quite strong, and the fandom around the design of the Ralts evolutionary line also makes them desirable for players.

But Ralts can be a bit tricky to find, especially if you don’t know where to look. The world of Paldea is huge, with vast amounts of terrain to explore as you continually unlock new areas to access through Koraidon and Miraidon’s enhanced movement abilities.

If you’re having problems finding Ralts, check out the guide below for everything you need to know on how to catch the Pokémon.

Where to find Ralts in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ralts isn’t hiding from you. It just appears a bit sooner than you might imagine.

Ralts can be found in South Province Area One, which is an area right beside the beginning of your adventure in SV. Just before you get to the town of Los Platos, look around the grassy field beside the small creek. You should be able to see a Ralts there if you’re patient enough.

Screengrab via Game Freak

Since it happens so close to the beginning of the game and the player is still making their way through various tutorials, it’s easy for players to steam through this section and head straight to Mesagoza, where they’ll be able to finally unlock the rest of the story that will unfold for them to explore. Ralts is a bit of a rare spawn, so even a casual glance around the area might not have revealed one to you.

Related: How to evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As a word of caution, if you’re planning on catching Ralts to eventually turn it into a Gallade, you’ll need to make sure the Ralts you’ve captured is male. Female Ralts won’t be able to evolve into anything other than Gardevoir.

So, if you’ve been scouring Paldea for a Ralts with no luck, just head back to where you started. It shouldn’t be too difficult to find one.