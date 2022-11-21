Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest RPG adventures that let players loose in a new world filled with magical creatures. There are a lot of new Pokémon in the Paldea region but also some that players have come to love. This includes the Ballerina Pokémon Kirlia, who evolves from Ralts and into Gallade.

While other Pokémon rely on items to level up, you’ll need something much more basic if you want to evolve your Kirlia into a Gallade. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Scarlet and Violet

To evolve your Kirlia into a Gallade, you’ll need to make sure you have the right gender of Pokémon. Only male Ralts and Kirlia can evolve into a Gallade, so you’ll need to make sure you have a boy Ralts or Kirlia before you attempt to start leveling. A female Kirlia will evolve into a Gardevoir, so it’s wise to catch at least one of each if you’re filling out your Pokédex.

Once you have a male Kirlia, you’ll need to give it a Dawn Stone to hold and then make it level up once via battle or by using a Rare Candy. This will evolve the Pokémon into its final form, Gallade. When you do this, the Pokémon’s type will switch from Psychic/Fairy to Psychic/Fighting and the character’s stats will increase.

You’ll find a Dawn Stone located in west Medali as a glowing Poké Ball near some ruins. You can also find them occasionally in the Auction House at Porto Marinada.

Players can find more Ralts in the South Province in Area One. Kirlia can be found in Area Two in the West Province, the East Province, and on Glaseado Mountain. Unless you have the time to evolve a Ralts, your best bet to evolve into a Gallade is to find a male Kirlia.