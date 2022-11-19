Where to find Dawn Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You may need to pack up some snacks for the road.

Increasing your friendship level with Pokémon isn’t the only requirement that you will need to complete before evolving them.

Some Pokémon will require evolve items like Dawn Stones and it’s unlikely for players to have an excess inventory of them during the early stages of the game. If you’re in need of some urgent Dawn Stone to perform an evolution, your first step will be to unlock the item.

How do you get Dawn Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Players can unlock the Dawn Stone by picking it up at a ruins site near Medali. Getting to this location will be a whole other journey though, and here’s how you can find the ruins in question.

Head to the northwest of the academy.

Go to Cascarrafa and go through the Asado Desert.

Keep heading west.

You’ll arrive at the Pokémon Center just outside of Marinada.

Once you reach the Pokémon Center, start heading toward the east until you arrive at Medali.

Go toward the west of Medali and climb up the hill to find the ruins where you’ll find a Dawn Stone in the form of a glowing Poké Ball.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Pick up the glowing Poké Ball and you’ll unlock the Dawn Stone. As you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll gather more evolve items including Dawn Stones. Considering not all Pokémon will be at the same power level, you may want to consider doing some research before using your evolve items so you can save them for the most powerful Pokémon.