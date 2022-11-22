How to evolve Snorunt into Froslass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Snorunt returns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and is one of few Pokémon in the game to have two unique evolutions for players to collect throughout their journeys.

While most players will easily be able to evolve it into Glalie—its big round evolution after leveling up a few times—it is its second evolution, Froslass, that is causing some confusion to newer players or returning players who have forgotten what they need to do to evolve the Pokémon into its more feminine form.

It’s to be expected, as Pokémon games rarely tell you how to get each Pokémon throughout the world. While Froslass is a pretty common spawn in the mountains, players might have grown attached to their little Snorunts and want to see them evolve in the future. So how do you do it?

Snorunt to Froslass evolution method

To evolve a Snorunt into a Froslass, you must first make sure your Snorunt is female. Males sadly can’t evolve into Froslass no matter how hard you try so if you have been leveling up a Male Snorunt all this time, the best you can hope for is to turn it into a Glalie.

So long as you have a female Snorunt, all you need after that is a Dawn Stone to evolve it. A Snorunt does not need to level up to evolve at all and can be evolved at any point into a Froslass so long as you have a stone.

If Glalie is your preferred evolution, however, you can evolve it at level 42 onwards. We mention this because if you do try to level up your female Snorunt with levels instead of stones, you might accidentally evolve it into something you did not want to.