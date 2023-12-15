How to evolve Minccino into Cinccino in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet devs have severely bolstered the roster of Pokémon available with the latest DLC The Indigo Disk. Among the new additions to the games is a longtime favorite Minccino.

Initially, you had no way of getting Minccino or its evolution Cinccino in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but now you simply need to take to the wilds and it can be found. Pretty cool right? Well, if you’ve already gone and caught a Minccino then your next question will likely be, how does it evolve?

To evolve Minccino you’ll need a specific item, however, there are options for those who can’t find it. Here’s what you need to know.

How to evolve Minccino into Cinccino in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Time the find the Shiny Stone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can evolve Minccino into Cinccino by using a Shiny Stone. This is the only way it can be done which can cause problems given the scarcity of these stones.

While Shiny Stones can spawn outside cities, they are tricky to come by, but if you’re lucky you may be able to pick one up at the Port Marinada markets auction. Once you have a Shiny Stone all you need to do is head to your inventory, choose the item, select use, and then pick Minccino. Next, it will evolve and you’ll have Cinccino.

Fortunately, there is a way you can completely skip this evolution process. In the snowy biome added with The Indigo Disk not only can you catch Minccino roaming around, but also Cinnccino, meaning you can simply get the evolution from the jump, skipping the process entirely.

This is what I did to get my first Cinccino and I’d suggest if you want to save time then you simply catch one too.