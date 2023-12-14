How to evolve Gloom into Bellossom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk has seen the return of many favorite Pokémon from throughout the franchise’s history. One of these is Bellossom, but many players are struggling to evolve their Glooms into this adorable creature.

An evolution for Gloom, Bellossom can’t be acquired simply by leveling its pre-evolution. If you do this, you’ll only end up with an extremely high-level Gloom and no evolution. Fortunately, the method to score Bellossom is just as simple, but you’ll need to do some preparation.

So you can get straight to it and start using Bellossom in battle here is what you need to do.

How to evolve Gloom into Bellossom in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

You’ll need to seek out a Sun Stone. Image via The Pokémon Company

Evolving Gloom into Bellossom can be done extremely easily, all you need is a Sun Stone.

With a Sun Stone, simply head to your Items pouch, select the item, choose Use, and pick Gloom from your party. That’s it! Now you should have a new Bellossom in your collection.

It isn’t clear exactly where you can get a Sun Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, but the good news is that there are places you can find them in Paldea, you might even already have one.

The easiest place to get a Sun Stone is back in Paldea. It can be earned as a reward for completing the Gym Test in Artazon. They also spawn in the wilds of the region, so make sure you’re collecting Poke balls that you see lying around.

Of course, with Gloom, you can always choose to evolve it into Vileplume, but that will require you to seek out a different stone.