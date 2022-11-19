Where to find Sun Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You might want to hold onto this one until you need it.

Gone are the days when trainers could walk into a big mall or a shop and purchase all of the evolutionary items that they need to evolve their Pokémon and complete their Pokédex. Now, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has tasked players with quite a bit more work in order to get a hold of these stones.

The Sun Stone is no different, and it’s trickier to find than some of the other Evolution Stones that have a more static location like the Fire Stone or the Dusk Stone. This stone has no static location, it’s not able to be purchased, and on top of that, it’s incredibly hard to find.

How to find the Sun Stone evolutionary item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Luckily there is one dedicated way to find a Sun Stone, and that is by completing the Artazon Gym Test, which rewards some if you have to defeat the Sunflora during the quest. They’ll sometimes drop the item when you knock them out. It’s unclear whether the defeated Sunflora always drop a Sun Stone, but some players have reported that every single Sunflora has dropped one.

Otherwise, players will need to search high and low throughout the Asado Desert region, and the drop rate for them seems to be incredibly low. Players who want to find a Sun Stone this way will have to spend a lot of time in the desert and try to find all of the sparkling spots on the ground in order to have a chance at finding one.

When players do finally get their Sun Stone, hold onto it, since having to farm for it in the desert will likely be a pain.