There’s great news for players in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC as one of the greatest-ever Pokémon duos has returned in Alolan Sandshrew and Alolan Sandslash.

The Alolan variants of the Gen I greats have entered the fray in The Indigo Disk, following the introduction of their Kanto versions in The Teal Mask, meaning it’s now possible to create an entire army based around the two variants of Sandslash. Of course, to do that you’ll need to evolve an Alolan Sandshrew and you’ll need a specific item to get the job done. Contents How to evolve Alolan Sandshrew into Alolan Sandslash

Where to catch Alolan Sandshrew and Alolan Sandslash

How to evolve Alolan Sandshrew into Alolan Sandslash in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk To evolve Alolan Sandshrew into Alolan Sandslash in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, you need to acquire an Ice Stone. You can find these in the overworld in Scarlet and Violet, as well as collecting some from the Polar Biome in the Terarium in The Indigo Disk. The item you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports. If you need to find one in the Polar Biome, it’s a simple case of running around and collecting all the glittering spots you can see. Most of the time these will be Pokémon materials, which can be used to make TMs, but you’ll also be able to collect an Ice Stone.

Once you have an Ice Stone, open your bag and scroll to the “Other items” tab. Scroll down until you reach the Ice Stone, click on the item, and select use, then select the Alolan Sandshrew in your party to trigger the evolution to Alolan Sandslash.

Where to catch Alolan Sandshrew and Alolan Sandslash in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

If you’re playing on Pokémon Scarlet, I have bad news for you, as Alolan Sandshrew and Alolan Sandslash are Violet exclusive and cannot be obtained from the wild in the other version of the game. Instead, you’ll have to trade with someone on Violet or transfer an Alolan Sandshrew over from another game using Pokémon Home.

If you’re playing on Pokémon Violet, you should have no trouble catching an Alolan Sandshrew as they can be found across the Polar Biome in the Terarium. After just a short period of exploring the area, you’ll have plenty of Alolan Sandshrews to choose from. You may also get extremely lucky and have a Mass Outbreak of Alolan Sandshrew appearing on your map in Pokémon Violet, which is ideal as there is no such thing as too many Sandshrews.