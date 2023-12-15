How to evolve Tyrouge into Hitmonchan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Tyrogue is finally in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which means you can get its three unique evolutions Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, and Hitmonchan.

My favorite of these is the boxer, Hitmonchan, and fortunately, the process for evolving Tyrogue into this unique Pokémon is very easy, that is if you know what to look out for.

Tyrogue’s evolution process isn’t as simple as just leveling up so to help out and keep things from getting too confusing, here’s what you need to know.

How to evolve Tyrouge into Hitmonchan in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Tyrogue will need to get defensive. Image via The Pokémon Company

To get Hitmonchan you must evolve Tyrogue at level 20 while it has more defense than attack in its stat pool. If the Pokémon has the right stats, once you reach level 20 or evolve another time after catching above this level, it will trigger evolution into Hitmonchan.

If you are to evolve Tyrogue with different stats then you risk getting a different evolution than the one you’re after. Should your attack and defense stats be equal your Tyrogue will evolve into Hitmontop, similarly, if your attack is higher than defense then you’ll get Hitmonlee.

Fortunately, you can manipulate the stats of your Tyrogue to ensure you get the evolution you’re after. Vitamins can adjust the stat pool allowing you to increase attack or defense to the level you need, so you can ensure your evolution is Hitmonchan rather than one of the others.

Yes, this might sound confusing but fortunately, in practice, it’s pretty simple. Just ensure you’re checking out Tyrogue’s stats before leveling them up.