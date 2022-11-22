Where to get sandwich picks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced several new mechanics to the long-running, beloved Nintendo franchise. Without a doubt the most wholesome new feature is Picnics. Players are now able to set down a Picnic and feed their Pokémon as well as allure other wild Pokémon to the camp with specialized sandwiches.

Picnics have various uses, from restoring your Pokémon’s health points to possibly attracting rare Shiny Pokémon. One thing you will need for all of these tasks, however, is a sandwich. There are dozens of craftable sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, each of which requires unique materials to serve a specific purpose.

No matter the occasion or purpose, trainers will need a sandwich pick to hold everything together and make a complete sandwich. While the game starts players out with several picks, frequent usage of sandwiches will quickly diminish this short supply.

If you are on the hunt for sandwich picks, this is everything you need to know about getting more.

How to get sandwich picks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sandwich picks are readily available across the new region of Paldea. Players can purchase sandwich picks at any Artisan Bakery they come across, most often found throughout major cities in the game. Players should look to stock up on picks initially in Mesagoza, the first city that players reach in their long, continent-spanning journey.

The cost of sandwich picks will change from pick to pick. The cheapest option will go for only 120, but if you want to elevate your sandwich aesthetically with a sword pick, you will have to pay 2,000 dollars for it. The pick provides no measurable benefit for the sandwich itself, though a nicer pick undoubtedly makes any sandwich look better for the camera.

If you are planning a Picnic for your Pokémon roster anytime soon, look to purchase an abundance of picks so you never have to worry about running out on the road.