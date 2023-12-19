How to evolve Gloom into Vileplume in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

One wrong move and you might end up with a different evolution.

The Oddish line was among the many returning Pokémon added in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC, and all of the Weed Pokémon’s evolutions—Gloom, Vileplume, and Bellossom—are here to play.

When it comes to evolution, the Oddish line has two different paths to follow. After evolving into Gloom at level 21, it has a choice to evolve into either the Grass/Poison Vileplume or the pure Grass-type Bellossom. This depends on what item you use to evolve your Gloom.

If you’re aiming to evolve Gloom into Vileplume, here’s everything you need to know about their evolution in The Indigo Disk.

How to evolve Gloom into Vileplume in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Use your Leaf Stone on Gloom to trigger the evolution. Video by Dot Esports

Gloom evolves into Vileplume using the Leaf Stone. Be careful, though. If you accidentally use a Sun Stone instead of a Leaf Stone, your Gloom will evolve into Bellossom. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it just might not be the evolution you were hoping for.

If you don’t have any Leaf Stones in your bag, go to one of the Delibird Presents in Mesagoza back in the Paldea region. You can buy a Leaf Stone for 3,000 Pokédollars. Once you have a Leaf Stone, simply go into your bag and use the stone on your Gloom to evolve it into Vileplume.

Where to catch Oddish, Gloom, and Vileplume in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

If you haven’t caught Oddish, Gloom, or Vileplume yet, all three can be found roaming around in the Coastal Biome of Blueberry Academy’s Terarium in The Indigo Disk. I found plenty of them in the northern section of grass near the Coastal Plaza. You shouldn’t have to look too hard because they just keep popping up in that section of the biome, which makes perfect sense for a grassy, flowery area.

So you technically don’t even need to waste a Leaf Stone on evolving Gloom to obtain Vileplume—you can just catch a wild Vileplume instead if that’s more convenient for you. As an added bonus, Gloom’s other evolution, Bellossom, can also be found in the Coastal Biome.

Once you have your new Vileplume, consider adding it to your team as you battle your way through the Terarium. Its Chlorophyll ability doubles its Speed stat in the sun, so it functions well on a sun team next to a sun-setter like Torkoal.