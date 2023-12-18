All Pokémon found in Coastal Biome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Perhaps it's time for a trip to the beach?

The Indigo Disk coastal biome battle
Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

There’s a lot to see in Blueberry Academy, the latest area added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with The Indigo Disk, but one of the best places to explore is the Coastal Biome.

With plenty of beach and cliffsides to check out, there’s plenty here and that includes a ton of Pokémon both newly added with The Indigo Disk, and some familiar faces from the Scarlet and Violet base game.

If you’re looking to invest your time completing your Pokédex in a specific zone you’ll want to know what species can be found there, so to help out, here is a complete list of all the Pokémon that can be found in the Coastal Biome.

All Pokémon found in Coastal Biome in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Froakie coastal biome
You can catch your favorite starter Pokémon. Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Coastal Biome has a variety of different Pokémon with a focus on those that can be found near the ocean, or on the side of cliffs. This means you’ve got many birds to catch, aquatic creatures, and some of your favorite starter Pokémon from the franchise.

Related

Is Marmalade Spicy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

Here is the full list of Pokémon that can be found roaming around the Coastal Biome once it is upgraded later into The Indigo Disk campaign.

  • Alomomola
  • Blissey
  • Bulbasaur
  • Chikorita
  • Comfey
  • Cottonee
  • Whimsicott
  • Crabrawler
  • Deerling
  • Sawsbuck
  • Dewpider
  • Araquanid
  • Diglett
  • Dugtrio
  • Espurr
  • Exeggcute
  • Exeggutor
  • Meowstic
  • Finneon
  • Lumineon
  • Fletching
  • Fletchinder
  • Talonflame
  • Froakie
  • Gothita
  • Gothorita
  • Gothitelle
  • Grookey
  • Happiny
  • Horsea
  • Seadra
  • Inkay
  • Lanturn
  • Luvdisc
  • Magby
  • Magmar
  • Milcery
  • Minior
  • Mudkip
  • Numel
  • Camerupt
  • Oddish
  • Gloom
  • Vileplume
  • Bellossom
  • Pikipek
  • Trumbeak
  • Toucannon
  • Popplio
  • Rotom
  • Seviper
  • Slakoth
  • Vigoroth
  • Slaking
  • Slowpoke
  • Smeargle
  • Tentacool
  • Tentacruel
  • Torkoal
  • Zangoose

These are all the Pokémon found while exploring Blueberry Academy’s Coastal Biome.

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University and is a Challenger level Fall Guys player. Email: ryan@dotesports.com