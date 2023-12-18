All Pokémon found in Coastal Biome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There’s a lot to see in Blueberry Academy, the latest area added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with The Indigo Disk, but one of the best places to explore is the Coastal Biome.
With plenty of beach and cliffsides to check out, there’s plenty here and that includes a ton of Pokémon both newly added with The Indigo Disk, and some familiar faces from the Scarlet and Violet base game.
If you’re looking to invest your time completing your Pokédex in a specific zone you’ll want to know what species can be found there, so to help out, here is a complete list of all the Pokémon that can be found in the Coastal Biome.
All Pokémon found in Coastal Biome in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Coastal Biome has a variety of different Pokémon with a focus on those that can be found near the ocean, or on the side of cliffs. This means you’ve got many birds to catch, aquatic creatures, and some of your favorite starter Pokémon from the franchise.
Here is the full list of Pokémon that can be found roaming around the Coastal Biome once it is upgraded later into The Indigo Disk campaign.
- Alomomola
- Blissey
- Bulbasaur
- Chikorita
- Comfey
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Crabrawler
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Espurr
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Meowstic
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Fletching
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Froakie
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Grookey
- Happiny
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Inkay
- Lanturn
- Luvdisc
- Magby
- Magmar
- Milcery
- Minior
- Mudkip
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Bellossom
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Popplio
- Rotom
- Seviper
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Slowpoke
- Smeargle
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Torkoal
- Zangoose
These are all the Pokémon found while exploring Blueberry Academy’s Coastal Biome.