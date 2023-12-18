All Pokémon found in Coastal Biome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Perhaps it's time for a trip to the beach?

There’s a lot to see in Blueberry Academy, the latest area added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with The Indigo Disk, but one of the best places to explore is the Coastal Biome.

With plenty of beach and cliffsides to check out, there’s plenty here and that includes a ton of Pokémon both newly added with The Indigo Disk, and some familiar faces from the Scarlet and Violet base game.

If you’re looking to invest your time completing your Pokédex in a specific zone you’ll want to know what species can be found there, so to help out, here is a complete list of all the Pokémon that can be found in the Coastal Biome.

All Pokémon found in Coastal Biome in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

You can catch your favorite starter Pokémon. Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Coastal Biome has a variety of different Pokémon with a focus on those that can be found near the ocean, or on the side of cliffs. This means you’ve got many birds to catch, aquatic creatures, and some of your favorite starter Pokémon from the franchise.

Here is the full list of Pokémon that can be found roaming around the Coastal Biome once it is upgraded later into The Indigo Disk campaign.

Alomomola

Blissey

Bulbasaur

Chikorita

Comfey

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Crabrawler

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Dewpider

Araquanid

Diglett

Dugtrio

Espurr

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Meowstic

Finneon

Lumineon

Fletching

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Froakie

Gothita

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Grookey

Happiny

Horsea

Seadra

Inkay

Lanturn

Luvdisc

Magby

Magmar

Milcery

Minior

Mudkip

Numel

Camerupt

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Bellossom

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Popplio

Rotom

Seviper

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Slowpoke

Smeargle

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Torkoal

Zangoose

These are all the Pokémon found while exploring Blueberry Academy’s Coastal Biome.