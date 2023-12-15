How to catch Porygon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Porygon is one of the strangest Pokémon there is and it has been a favorite since the very beginning of the franchise. Now the Normal-type Pokémon is available to catch in Scarlet and Violet.

If you’re looking to run straight towards this Pokémon and it to your collection then you’ll first need The Indigo Disk DLC. Oonce you’ve got that, it can be found within Blueberry Academy. There is no way to get this Pokémon in the base game, but it can be found in abundance here.

To save you time searching, here is what you need to know so you can head out into the Terrarium and add Porygon to your collection.

How to catch Porygon in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Prepare your winter gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Porygon can be found in the Polar Biome of Blueberry Academy. It shouldn’t be too hard to locate as it inhabits a majority of the region’s north.

While the Pokédex description for Porygon says it lives in caves, when I caught mine it was strolling around the ice fields so you won’t need to go into any caves to ensure you can catch one. If you get lucky you may even find one strolling along the north of the Craggy Canyon biome too. That said, we’d suggest sticking to the Polar biome.

It isn’t clear what the spawn rate of Porygon is, but its listing in the Pokédex does not say it’s rare, so we’d expect you can find it appearing as often as the other regular Pokémon of the area.