How to catch Skarmory in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

Skarmory has finally joined the current generation of Pokémon with Scarlet and Violet’s new The Indigo Disk DLC. If you’re trying to complete the Blueberry Pokédex, you’re going to need to know where to find and catch the Flying and Steel-type species.

Where to find Skarmory in the wild in Pokémon Scarlet: The Indigo Disk

Skarmory is located in the Canyon Biome and can be found in the mountains to the southeast of the Canyon Plaza, as shown on the map below. Look for the raised plateau that’s surrounded by waterfalls and overlooks rivers. If you find a bunch of Altaria, Cranidos, and Minncino, you’re in the right place.

Head southeast of the Canyon Plaza to find the location where Skarmory spawns. Screenshot by Dot Esports We recommend the stealthy approach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no special way to catch Skarmory; once you’ve found one, sneak up behind it or simply run straight to it to start the battle and lower its health to increase your chances of catching. We recommend using Pokémon like Polteageist that can use Will-O-Wisp or other status effect moves to further increase your chances of catching.

Best nature for Skarmory in Pokémon SV

When you’re hunting for Skarmory, you’ll want to catch one with a nature that best fits your needs. Maybe you plan to use Skarmory for your online battles, or maybe you just want it on your team to run through Paldea’s gyms. Either way, there are a few ideal natures for Skarmory that can make it a strong addition to any roster.

Skarmory is one bulky bird. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With a base defense of 140, Skarmory is one bulky bird. It also gets access to several set-up moves like Spikes and Stealth Rocks, and when one of these is paired with Roar, Skarmory becomes a viable option for your lead to gain control of the field early in the fight—and to frustrate your opponent. To make the fight even more difficult for them, you can round out your moveset with either Roost or Iron Defense to further fortify your defenses.

Here’s the best nature for Skarmory in Pokémon SV: