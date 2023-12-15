How to sneak up on Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk, the second expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, is out now, an early holiday gift for fans who were eager to have more to explore. And as usual, tons of new quests came along with it.

Among them are the Blueberry Quests, also known as BBQ Quests. Once you’re in the Blueberry Academy‘s Terarium, you can get these special missions, which you can complete in exchange for some BP and other nice rewards.

And one of those quests requires players to “successfully sneak up on one Pokémon and surprise them with a battle.” If you’re unsure about how it works to sneak up on a Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, here is everything you need to know.

Sneaking up on a Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, explained

Surprise! Screengrab via Dot Esports

Sneaking up on a Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet is a quite straightforward task and works the same way for both titles in the series, as well as the DLC. You can get it done quickly by following the steps listed below:

First, crouch by pressing B.

Then, sneak behind the Pokémon you wish to sneak up on.

Lock onto it with the left trigger, then throw the Poké Ball at it with the right trigger.

And that is all you need to do. If you get a message on the screen saying that the Pokémon “was caught off guard,” that means you have done it successfully. The task is complete, and you can collect your BP.

If not, try again, and you should complete the task soon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk launched on Dec. 14. It’s a Nintendo Switch-exclusive expansion DLC for the latest entry in the Pokémon series.