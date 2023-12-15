How to catch Raging Bolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

You can’t have a paradox without a mystery, and that is exactly how several new Paradox Pokémon are being introduced in Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. Raging Bolt is just one of the DLC’s additions you can only find after completing a few steps first.

This Paradox take on the Legendary Raikou was memed at first, but the design has grown on some players over time. Now you can catch Raging Bolt for yourself, and its location only accentuates the interesting spin on the Thunder Pokémon.

Raging Bolt location and how to unlock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Raging Bolt has the same requirements to catch as Gouging Fire, its Fire-type counterpart themed around Entei. Before it becomes available in Area Zero, you have to complete Perrin’s new quest at Blueberry Academy.

As soon as you jump from the Zero Gate’s ramp spawn for Area Zero, head to the waterfall on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Perrin tasks you with catching 200 Pokémon located within the new Terarium map. A portion of the Blueberry Pokédex includes Pokémon from the Paldea and Kitakami versions, too, so you might already have several species registered—but it is still a grind to hit the 200 mark without help. You can, however, do this quest at any point during The Indigo Disk’s story.

Once you have the required Pokémon, speak to Perrin again, and she will show you photos that hint at Raging Bolt’s location within Area Zero. This means the Paradox Pokémon is now available to encounter, and finding it is easy.

If you look closely at its curled mane, you can see lightning just like in clouds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fly to the Area Zero: Zero Gate and enter through the ramp. Do not teleport to one of the Research Stations.

Walk up to the railing on Koraidon/Miraidon and jump over it.

Immediately turn to the left and fly toward the first waterfall to descend through the opening in the ground.

Once you land in the shallow water, walk toward where the waterfall ends, and Raging Bolt will be standing underneath it.

Raging Bolt is a version exclusive encounter to Pokémon Scarlet and it is not located in the same place as either of Violet’s new Paradox Pokémon, Iron Crown or Iron Boulder. If you want to get either of those Pokémon, you will need to find a trade partner with that version or get it for yourself, unless Raging Bolt becomes available through Tera Raids at some point in the future.