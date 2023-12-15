How to get Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

A number of Hisuian, Alolan, and Galarian variants are joining trainers’ teams with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new DLC, The Indigo Disk. One of these many variations is Hisuian Qwilfish, a Dark-type spin on the Gen II Water-type.

Hisuian Qwilfish can be caught in the new open-world area of Blueberry Academy. But for those looking to add the pufferfish to their teams, you’ll need to know exactly where to look before you can find this Pokémon.

Where to find Hisuian Qwilfish in the wild in Pokémon SV: The Indigo Disk

To catch Hisuian Qwilfish, head to the Polar Biome. The Balloon Pokémon, as the Pokédex describes it, can be found in any icy body of water in this area, as shown in the map below.

Look for Hisuian Qwilfish in the Polar Biome’s bodies of water. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll find the Qwilfish swimming in icy lakes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re in the Polar Biome, be sure to catch as many inhabitants of this region as you can if you’re trying to complete the ‘Dex. Alolan Vulpix, Duraludon, and Beldum all spawn in this quadrant of the map, among other species that enjoy the cold.

How to catch Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokémon SV: The Indigo Disk

After you’ve found your Hisuian Qwilfish, approach it to start the battle. Attack it to deplete its health and try to hit it with a status effect. I recommend using a Pokémon like Sinistcha or Bellibolt, which has access to several moves that can inflict status effects, like Matcha Gotcha, Scald, or Thunderwave.

Once the Qwilfish’s health drops down low enough, catch it by throwing a Poké Ball of your choice at it.

How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil

Those who played Legends Arceus may remember that Hisuian Qwilfish evolves into Overqwil, a giant, spikier version of the toxic pufferfish. And unlike most species, this pufferfish doesn’t evolve through conventional means.

To evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in The Indigo Disk, level it up after it has acquired the move Barb Barrage, which it typically learns at level 28. If you’re like me and are playing the DLC after beating the base Scarlet and Violet games, chances are you’re high-leveled and will have no issue finding a Qwilfish that’s close to that level.

Best natures for Hisuian Qwilfish and Overqwil

Those who plan on adding Overqwil as a permanent addition to their teams will want to pick one with the best nature. Natures greatly impact a Pokémon’s strength, but at a cost; they increase one stat while reducing another. Which nature you choose will play a role in the creature’s stat spread, so be sure to catch one with a nature that fits the role you want your Pokémon to fill.

The Balloon Pokémon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overqwil boasts a higher Attack stat (115) than its Special Attack of 65 and has a decent Speed of 85. Its pre-evolution, Hisuian Qwilfish, sports a similar stat spread, and giving it an Eviolite will give it enough bulk to tank a few extra hits.

Neither Overqwil nor Hisuian Qwilfish are particularly strong compared to other options on offer in Scarlet and Violet, but the combination of Dark and Poison typings gives you a solid check to Fairy-types while bringing a resistance to Psychic attacks. Because this evolutionary line doesn’t stand out compared to others, you have some room in picking the best nature.