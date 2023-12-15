How to catch Alolan Vulpix in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

Alolan Vulpix is one of the many returning species in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new The Indigo Disk DLC, and many trainers will be itching to add this fox-like Pokémon to their teams.

Unfortunately for fans who have a copy of Violet, Alolan Vulpix can only be caught in Scarlet as a version exclusive. That means if you’re looking to add this adorable Ice type to your team, you’re going to need to trade for it.

For those who do have Scarlet, Alolan Vulpix is fairly easy to find in the wild—if you know where to look.

Where to find Alolan Vulpix in the wild in Pokémon SV: The Indigo Disk

As an Ice-type species, Alolan Vulpix lives in the Polar Biome, the northwestern quadrant of the Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. More specifically, I found my Vulpix on a cliffside overlooking the Polar Plaza, as shown on the map below.

Head to the Polar Plaza and take a look around. Screenshot by Dot Esports Keep your eyes peeled; they blend in with the snow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are tons of other Ice types you can find in this area, as well as a few other species that like the cold, like Minior, Duraludon, and Golurk. It may take you a few minutes to find Vulpix—especially given how easily it blends in with the snow. If you can’t find it immediately, keep running around, and one should spawn sooner or later.

If you don’t have Pokémon Scarlet, you’ll need to trade for one. Either phone up a friend or head to the Poké Portal with a The Indigo Disk trade code ready to go. Be sure to have an Alolan Sandshrew, the Violet counterpart exclusive, ready to trade; no one will want to give you a Vulpix for free.

How to catch Alolan Vulpix in Pokémon SV: The Indigo Disk

After you’ve found your Vulpix, walk up to it to start the battle. Chip away at its health and try to hit it with a status effect. I recommend using a Pokémon like Sinistcha, which has access to several Burn-applying attacks, like Matcha Gotcha and Scald. Once the Vulpix’s health is in the red, chuck a Poké Ball of your choice at it to catch it.

How to evolve Alolan Vulpix into Ninetails

Find an Ice Stone in your Other Items tab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To evolve Alolan Vulpix, you need an Ice Stone. You can find Ice Stones in Pokémon SV by picking up glittering items on the ground. They will be automatically added to your bag under Other Items, represented by the candy icon. Once you’ve acquired an Ice Stone, select it in your bag with the Vulpix in your party.

Best nature for Alolan Ninetails in Pokémon SV: The Indigo Disk

If you’re looking to add Alolan Ninetails as a permanent staple to your team, you’ll want to pick the strongest one. Every Pokémon’s strength is determined in large part by their nature, so be sure to keep hunting for Vulpix or breeding for one until you find one with the nature you want.

Alolan Ninetails has impressive Special Defense and Speed stats. As a Special Attacker, you’re not going to need any points in the Attack stat, so your best bet is to pick a nature that reduces Attack.

Here are the best natures for Alolan Ninetails in Pokémon SV: The Indigo Disk.