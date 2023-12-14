How to catch Beldum in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can now get access to one extremely powerful Pokémon as Metagross debuts in the game with The Indigo Disk.

This Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon has been a competitive favorite since its debut back in generation four and while it was previously absent in Scarlet and Violent, now it’s here and ready to shake things up. First, you’ll need to get your hands on one and the best way comes from evolving Beldum.

Beldum is the first evolution of this Pokémon and it can be found in the wild making it a matter of searching to capture. To help you save some time here is a look at where exactly you will find Beldum in the wilds of The Indigo Disk so you can head right there.

How to catch Beldum in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

There are plenty of places to search. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find Beldum across the Polar Biome, however, it might take a while to find it as it is one of the rarer spawns. In our experience, we had to wait on a mountainside for an extended period of time before one appeared.

Some good news: If you’re only interested in getting Metagross, Metang seems to spawn just as often as Beldum so really you can skip this first evolution altogether if you like. That being said, you’ll still need a Beldum at some point to complete your Blueberry Academy Pokédex.

Now that you know where to find Beldum you’ve got the perfect spot to set out on shiny hunting and get that incredible silver powerhouse you’ve been dreaming of.