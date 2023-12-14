How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Plenty of new Pokémon have made a return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, including Hisuain Qwilfish, but once you have it, you’ll be wondering how to evolve it into Overqwil.

Hisuain Qwilfish was introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus with a unique evolution method that has not been transferred over to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Instead, there’s a new way to get your hands on an Overqwil. Fear not, as we’re here to answer the questions you have and help you tick off another entry in your Pokédex.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: How to get Overqwil Watch out for the spikes. Screenshot by Dot Esports. To evolve a Hisuain Qwilfish into Overqwil, you need to increase its level after it has learned the Barb Barrage move. Fortunately, due to the high levels of wild Pokémon in The Indigo Disk, this can be done almost immediately. Once you have caught a Hisuain Qwilfish, open your party, select the Hisuain Qwilfish, and click “Check Summary”. Push the analog stick to the right to scroll to the “Moves and Stats” page, then click “Change Moves”. Scroll through the moves until you reach “Barb Barrage” and then hit learn move—you’ll then need to replace a move in your current moveset.

Now all you need to do is increase Hisuain Qwilfish’s level by one, which can be done by battling wild Pokémon or trainers and using EXP Candies. The easiest method, however, is to feed the Hisuain Qwilfish a Rare Candy to immediately raise its level. Several Rare Candies can be found in the overworld across the Terarium in The Indigo Disk. Levelling up Hisuain Qwilfish with Barb Barrage in its moveset will immediately trigger the evolution and you’ll now have a beautiful Overqwil to help you in your adventure.