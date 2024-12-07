Max Mushrooms were first used in Galar region of the Pokémon Sword and Shield expansions. These items are making their way to Pokémon Go, and how you use them will significantly enhance your Dynamax Pokémon during a Max Out battle.

These are a limited-use item you’ll want to make the most use out of when battling against a Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokémon. Given the difficulty difference between these two, we recommend reserving them exclusively for Gigantamax Pokémon. You’ll need every advantage you can use during these battles, especially if you’re struggling to get enough players to work together. Here’s what you need to know about how to get and use Max Mushrooms in Pokémon Go.

Where to get Max Mushrooms in Pokémon Go

Bring your Max Mushrooms when battling against Gigantamax Pokémon. Image via Niantic

The first series of Max Mushrooms is only available to Pokémon Go players who purchase the Event Ticket during the Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day, which is taking place on Dec. 8 from 2pm to 5pm in your local area. You only have three hours to participate in the Gigantamax Lapras Max Out battles before you lose the opportunity to use it.

Thankfully for players, Niantic has not explicitly said they disappear if you don’t use these Max Mushrooms after the event ends. The development team has forewarned you about other items disappearing if you don’t use them when an event ends, such as Safari Balls. You can likely keep it after the event is over and use it in future, more difficult battles.

Given that Niantic is introducing Max Mushrooms as a premium item from purchasing an event Timed Research ticket, this may be the only way to receive this item moving forward. Hopefully, the development team provide additional ways for players to receive Max Mushrooms rather than spending money, but we’ll have to wait and see. For now, you can only get them from premium Timed or Special Research tickets.

How to use Max Mushrooms in Pokémon Go

You can only use a Max Mushroom during a Dynamax or Gigantamax Battle. They’re an item you can use for a short time while a battle is happening. The effect does not last for the entire fight, though.

When you activate a Max Mushroom during a raid, all fast, charged and Max Move attacks become more powerful for all Pokémon on your side. You can use this to overwhelm a particularly difficult opponent and give your team the edge they need to catch it at the end of the battle. Because Max Mushrooms have a timer, there is a way to increase. Other players on your team have to use their Max Mushrooms to increase this timer, giving you more time for these effects. The amount of damage everyone deals doubles, greatly increasing your chances of winning.

Max Mushrooms will likely be difficult to obtain in Pokémon Go, but they’re another tool you can potentially acquire as you play the game. Expect to see these more regularly following the Gigantamax Lapras Max Out event day.

