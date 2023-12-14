How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmontop in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Tyrogue has finally made its long-awaited debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet thanks to The Indigo Disk and now you can get your hands on all three of its excellent evolutions.

One of these three evolutions is Hitmontop, the spin-top Pokémon which has become arguably the most popular of Tyrogue’s three evolutions. While it is popular, it also happens to be the most difficult to get.

Unlike other evolutions, you can’t just level up Tyrogue to get Hitmontop, nor can you use a fancy stone. Instead, you’ll have to level the Pokémon with a specific goal in mind.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmontop in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Image via The Pokémon Company

To evolve Tyrogue into Hitmontop you’ll need to reach level 20 while also having equal levels of Attack and Defence stats. If you happen to have this, then once you hit the level you’ll get your new Hitmontop.

This might sound confusing but it makes a lot of sense given there are three evolutions possible for Tyrogue, each linked to a different stat pool. For Hitmonchan you need more defense than attack and Hitmonlee requires more attack than defense. It’s pretty simple but can cause issues.

You may want to use vitamins on your Tyrogue to ensure it has the stats that will allow you to get Hitmontop. This is the best way to make sure you don’t end up with an evolution you weren’t after. Truth be told, no matter what evolution you do get, they’re all pretty cool.