How to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk’

The rumors, and jokes, were true. Applin’s latest evolution Dipplin does have a second form that was added in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, Hydrapple, and it is an absolute pain to obtain if you don’t know exactly what you are doing.

Dipplin was a simple enough evolution to achieve in The Teal Mask since all you needed was an item that was readily available as soon as you started the DLC up. Hydrapple uses a completely different evolution method that actually involves you having to take on the Blueberry Academy Elite Four.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: How to get Hydrapple

Once you start making progress through The Indigo Disk’s story, and have a Dipplin ready to evolve, you need to challenge Drayton, the Dragon-type member of the Blueberry Elite Four, to a battle. He is no pushover, but once you complete his trial and defeat him in battle, he will award you with a copy of TM266 Dragon Cheer.

This TM is key to evolving Dipplin and the only way to obtain the move naturally in-game, as of publication. Once you have the TM, teach Dragon Cheer to your Dipplin and then level it up. This will cause your Dipplin to immediately evolve into Hydrapple, which should also give you access to its new signature move, Fickle Beam, which occasionally lets all of Hydrapple’s heads attack at once to double the attack’s power.

Hydrapple isn’t the only powerful new Dragon-type available in The Indigo Disk either, as Duraludon also has a new evolution you can obtain—Archaludon.