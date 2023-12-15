How to evolve Alolan Vulpix in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Alolan Vulpix only debuted in the Pokémon series with Sun and Moon but it has already captured the hearts of players everywhere. Now, thanks to The Indigo Disk, this unique version of Vulpix can be caught in Scarlet and Violet.

Once you catch Vulpix the logical thing is to evolve it into Ninetales, but in the case of this Alolan original, it’s not simply a matter of leveling up.

You’re going to need to rely on items to evolve Alolan Vulpix but the good news is you probably already have the one you’ll need.

How to evolve Alolan Vulpix in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

It’s just one item that you need. Image via The Pokémon Company

You can evolve your Alolan Vulpix using an Ice Stone. When exposed to this item evolution will trigger and you’ll wind up scoring a new Alolan Ninetales.

All you need to do is head to your items pouch, choose the Ice Stone, select use, and pick Alolan Vulpix from your party. It’s that easy! Now you should have Alolan Ninetales in your collection.

Despite Alolan Vulpix only debuting with The Indigo Disk, you can get an Ice Stone from all regions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet including Paldea. During the original story portion of the game not only can you get one via completing quests, but they can also be found in the wilds. This means you probably already have one in your inventory if you’ve been collecting those Pokeballs.

Snow Slope Rung will give players an Ice Stone as a reward for finishing the Blizzard course for the first time, so heading back to Paldea might be the best play here.

It is worth reminding you an Ice Stone will not work to evolve regular Vulpix. In that case, you’ll need a Fire Stone to get Ninetales.