How to get TM226 Dragon Cheer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

One of the most highly anticipated new Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk was Hydrapple, the evolution of Dipplin. Dipplin was just joined Appletun and Flapple as another branch evolution for Applin in Part One of the DLC, The Teal Mask, and now Part Two has given the apple Pokémon another evolution.

Previously, with Dipplin, Appletun, and Flapple, Applin’s evolution was triggered by items—Syrupy Apple for Dipplin, Sweet Apple for Appletun, and Tart Apple for Flapple. This, however, is not the same situation when you want to evolve your Dipplin into Hydrapple. It’ll take a little more effort if you want Applin to reach that final-stage evolution; you need to teach Dipplin the move Dragon Cheer, aka TM226, in The Indigo Disk.

Here’s where you can find the TM for Dragon Cheer so you can evolve your Dipplin into Hydrapple.

TM226 Dragon Cheer location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

TM226 Dragon Cheer is earned by defeating Drayton, one of the BB League Elite Four members. As his name suggests, Drayton specializes in Dragon-type Pokémon, so make sure your team can hit them hard for super-effective damage with Fairy, Ice, or Dragon-type attacks.

Of course,the dragon guy would give you the Dragon Cheer TM. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating Drayton, he will give you the TM for Dragon Cheer. Use the TM to teach Dragon Cheer to Dipplin. Once it has Dragon Cheer on its moveset, level Dipplin up one time to trigger the evolution. Now your Dipplin is the brand-new Hydrapple.

You can generally make additional copies of TMs by using the TM Machine at Pokémon Centers or healing stations after obtaining the first one. We’ll update this page once we have more information on whether the Dragon Cheer TM is craftable and what resources you would need to make it.