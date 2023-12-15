How to Craft a TM for BP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet the Indigo Disk

Completing quests and grinding through BP is a crucial task in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s the Indigo Disk DLC. If you’ve become stuck on how to craft a TM, we’re here to clear any confusion.

Of the many quests that can earn BP in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, few can be as frustrating as crafting a TM as it will take you away from the action and requires some menu-navigating, but it can’t be avoided if you’re looking to boost your BP balance. Once you know where to go and what to do, the quest becomes much easier to complete. Where to make TMs for BP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet the Indigo Disk To craft a TM and complete the quest, head to the Central Plaza located in the middle of the Terarium. If you’ve been to this location before, you can simply fast-travel there and will arrive right next to the TM Machine. The TM Machine is located on the first floor of the Central Plaza and is easily spotted due to its green color.

Plenty to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to make a TM in Pokémon SV the Indigo Disk for BP

Walk up to the Technical Machine Machine, ignore its stupid name, and select “I want a TM made” from the list that appears. A list of TMs you can craft will show, detailing the necessary ingredients and League Points you need.

Craftable TMs will show with a green label, making them easy to spot, and all you need to do is select one to craft. There are no requirements for the type of TM you need to craft or whether it even has to be used, so just click whichever takes your fancy. Once you exit the menu, a message will appear in the top-right corner marking the challenge as complete and will provide BP to your current balance, along with a new quest to complete to earn more BP.