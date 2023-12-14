How to evolve Duraludon into Archaludon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Even though The Indigo Disk takes place in Unova, Duraladon is the Dragon-type that got a new evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest expansion. Archaludon gives the skyscraper-like beast the appearance of a bridge, and you can get your own while training at Blueberry Academy.

Archaludon is the only evolution of Duraladon and was first introduced in The Indigo Disk. That means there is only one way to obtain it—by evolving your own Duraladon. This is a simple task once you know how to get it done, and for that, you need a specific item.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: How to get Archaludon

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Duraladon was previously a single Pokémon evolutionary line, it appears Game Freak took into account how players might already have a well-trained Duraladon waiting to transfer over. Instead of needing to level your Dragon/Steel-type up, you simply need to use a new Evolution Item, the Metal Alloy.

With this new The Indigo Disk item, you just go into your bag and select “Use” before clicking on a Duraladon in your party. This will instantly cause it to start evolving into Archaludon, so ignore people saying you might need to trade it while holding the item. This should also give you access to new moves like Electro Shot.

You can find Duraladon in the wild frequently as you explore the Terrarium, so you don’t need to struggle with encountering one as long as you look in the right biome.