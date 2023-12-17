All new Moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon, characters, and locations get most of the focus when new Pokémon content is released, but the DLC also adds over a dozen fresh Moves that are absolutely worth learning. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk adds 14 new Moves in total, and most are incredibly powerful.

Since The Indigo DIsk mostly focused on returning Pokémon, several of the new Moves are signature to new species added for the first time in the DLC. This includes one exclusive to Terapagos and a few general additions geared toward competitive play.

Every new Move and what it does in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Every new Pokémon coincides with a new Move in The Indigo Disk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk introduced 14 new Moves with the initial launch of the expansion. They are fully available and usable by at least one Pokémon in SV, which is important for one specific reason—there is a 15th new Move that is unusable.

You don’t need to worry about that mysterious 15th Move, as we know everything about it already thanks to dataminers. It will eventually be added to the game, but we’ll explain that after diving into the 14 obtainable Moves and everything you need to know about them.

Move Type/Split PP/Power/Accuracy Description Electro Shot Electric/Special 10/130/100 The user gathers electricity on the first turn, boosting its Sp. Atk stat, then fires a high-voltage shot on the next turn. The shot is fired immediately when it’s raining. Tera Starstorm Normal/Special 5/120/100 With the power of its crystals, the user bombards and eliminates the target. When used by Terapagos in its Stellar Form, this Move damages all opposing Pokémon. Fickle Beam Dragon/Special 5/NA/100 The user shoots a beam of light to inflict damage. Sometimes all the user’s heads shoot beams in unison, doubling the Move’s power. Burning Bulwark Fire/Other 10/NA/100 The user’s intensely hot fur protects it from attacks and also burns any attacker that makes direct contact with it. Thunderclap Electric/Special 5/70/100 This Move enables the user to attack first with a jolt of electricity. It fails if the target is not readying an attack. Mighty Cleave Rock/Physical 5/95/199 The user wields the light atop its head to cleave its target. This Move hits even if the target protects itself. Tachyon Cutter Steel/Special 10/50/100 The user attacks by launching particle blades at the target twice in a row. This attack never misses. Hard Press Steel/Physical 10/NA/100 The target is crushed with an arm, a claw, or similar to inflict damage. The more HP the target has left, the greater the Move’s power. Dragon Cheer Dragon/Other 15/NA/100 The user raises its allies’ morale with a draconic cry, giving their future attacks a higher chance of landing critical hits. This rouses Dragon types more. Alluring Voice Fairy/Special 10/80/100 The user attacks the target using its angelic voice. This also confuses the target if its stats have been boosted during the turn. Temper Flare Fire/Physical 10/75/100 Spurred by desperation, the user attacks the target. This Move’s power is doubled if the user’s previous Move failed. Supercell Slam Electric/Physical 15/100/95 The user electrifies its body and drops onto the target to inflict damage. If this Move misses, the user takes damage instead. Psychic Noise Psychic/Special 10/75/100 The user attacks the target with unpleasant sound waves. For two turns, the target is prevented from recovering HP through Moves, Abilities, or held items. Upper Hand Fighter/Physical 15/65/100 The user reacts to the target’s movement and strikes with the heel of its palm, making the target flinch. This Move fails if the target is not readying a priority Move. Malignant Chain Poison/Special 5/100/100 The user pours toxins over the target by wrapping them in a toxic, corrosive chain. This may also leave the target badly poisoned.

On top of those 14 Moves that are available right away, the final attack, Malignant Chain, is programmed into the game’s code but can’t be taught to any Pokémon. This is the signature Move for Pecharunt, an unreleased Pokémon that is supposed to be Scarlet and Violet’s new Mythical Pokémon—though it is not in the game and appears to be locked behind an epilogue story that will be released in the future.