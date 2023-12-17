All new Moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Game Freak was cooking with some of these moves.

Archaludon preparing to fire its lazar!
Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon, characters, and locations get most of the focus when new Pokémon content is released, but the DLC also adds over a dozen fresh Moves that are absolutely worth learning. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk adds 14 new Moves in total, and most are incredibly powerful. 

Since The Indigo DIsk mostly focused on returning Pokémon, several of the new Moves are signature to new species added for the first time in the DLC. This includes one exclusive to Terapagos and a few general additions geared toward competitive play.

Every new Move and what it does in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Raging Bolt as seen from above.
Every new Pokémon coincides with a new Move in The Indigo Disk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk introduced 14 new Moves with the initial launch of the expansion. They are fully available and usable by at least one Pokémon in SV, which is important for one specific reason—there is a 15th new Move that is unusable. 

You don’t need to worry about that mysterious 15th Move, as we know everything about it already thanks to dataminers. It will eventually be added to the game, but we’ll explain that after diving into the 14 obtainable Moves and everything you need to know about them. 

MoveType/SplitPP/Power/AccuracyDescription
Electro ShotElectric/Special10/130/100The user gathers electricity on the first turn, boosting its Sp. Atk stat, then fires a high-voltage shot on the next turn. The shot is fired immediately when it’s raining.
Tera StarstormNormal/Special5/120/100With the power of its crystals, the user bombards and eliminates the target. When used by Terapagos in its Stellar Form, this Move damages all opposing Pokémon.
Fickle BeamDragon/Special5/NA/100The user shoots a beam of light to inflict damage. Sometimes all the user’s heads shoot beams in unison, doubling the Move’s power.
Burning BulwarkFire/Other10/NA/100The user’s intensely hot fur protects it from attacks and also burns any attacker that makes direct contact with it.
ThunderclapElectric/Special5/70/100This Move enables the user to attack first with a jolt of electricity. It fails if the target is not readying an attack.
Mighty CleaveRock/Physical5/95/199The user wields the light atop its head to cleave its target. This Move hits even if the target protects itself.
Tachyon CutterSteel/Special10/50/100The user attacks by launching particle blades at the target twice in a row. This attack never misses.
Hard PressSteel/Physical10/NA/100The target is crushed with an arm, a claw, or similar to inflict damage. The more HP the target has left, the greater the Move’s power.
Dragon CheerDragon/Other15/NA/100The user raises its allies’ morale with a draconic cry, giving their future attacks a higher chance of landing critical hits. This rouses Dragon types more.
Alluring VoiceFairy/Special10/80/100The user attacks the target using its angelic voice. This also confuses the target if its stats have been boosted during the turn.
Temper FlareFire/Physical10/75/100Spurred by desperation, the user attacks the target. This Move’s power is doubled if the user’s previous Move failed.
Supercell SlamElectric/Physical15/100/95The user electrifies its body and drops onto the target to inflict damage. If this Move misses, the user takes damage instead.
Psychic NoisePsychic/Special10/75/100The user attacks the target with unpleasant sound waves. For two turns, the target is prevented from recovering HP through Moves, Abilities, or held items.
Upper HandFighter/Physical15/65/100The user reacts to the target’s movement and strikes with the heel of its palm, making the target flinch. This Move fails if the target is not readying a priority Move.
Malignant ChainPoison/Special5/100/100The user pours toxins over the target by wrapping them in a toxic, corrosive chain. This may also leave the target badly poisoned.

On top of those 14 Moves that are available right away, the final attack, Malignant Chain, is programmed into the game’s code but can’t be taught to any Pokémon. This is the signature Move for Pecharunt, an unreleased Pokémon that is supposed to be Scarlet and Violet’s new Mythical Pokémon—though it is not in the game and appears to be locked behind an epilogue story that will be released in the future.

