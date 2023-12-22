How to beat Drayton in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Trying to beat Drayton in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk requires patience, skills, and a great team. Using these methods can help you defeat Drayton, but don’t feel stressed if you can’t beat him the first time.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Full Drayton battle walkthrough

The one to beat. Image via The Pokemon Company

Drayton is a new character in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC. He’s part of the Elite Four and specializes in using Dragon-type Pokemon. Before you can fight Drayton, you’ll have to defeat the Elite Four during Drayton’s trial. There’s a catch, though: You can only use Pokémon from the four biomes of The Indigo Disk. You will not be able to use Pokémon you’ve caught from Tera Raids or Paldea during the trials.

After you have gone through the Elite Four trials and have defeated the entire group, it’s time to face off against Drayton. He has an impressive lineup of Pokemon including Dragonite (level 78), Flygon (level 78), Haxorus (level 78), Sceptile (level 79), Kingdra (level 79), and Archaludon (level 80).

During a conversation with Drayton, he will ask you if you want to dive into battle. Hit “no” so you can switch out your team for this fight. You can use your normal team for this battle and you’re not limited to Pokemon caught from the biomes of The Indigo Disk.

To beat Drayton, you will need to have a team that’s at least between levels 80 to 100. You should also focus on bringing Pokémon that can use moves such as Earthquake and be sure to bring Ice and Fairy-type Pokémon.

The first Pokémon that Drayton uses in battle is Flygon, which is weak against Ice and Dragon-type attacks. The next Pokémon is Dragonite, and its attacks pack a punch with a base attack stat of 134. This is another Pokémon that can be taken down using solid Ice moves from your Ice-type Pokémon. If you’ve managed to defeat Flygon and Dragonite, get ready for Haxorus, with a base attack stat of 147.

The remaining Pokémon in this battle are weak to Ice, Fairy, and Dragon-type attacks, with Sceptile being weak to Fire-type moves.

Best Pokémon team to use against Drayton

You will want to have Flygon, Greninja, Chi-Yu, Garchomp, Baxcalibur, and Alolan Ninetails in your party. Flygon is useful for this fight because you can spam moves like Earthquake to create tons of damage.

Greninja is also a powerful Pokémon to use for this fight, especially if you use the TM Blizzard on it, and use a Wide Lens item turning Greninja into an Ice type. Baxcalibur can use moves such as Ice Spear or Icicle Crash to do at least 100 to 125 damage. When you’re up against Haxorus and Flygon, have Greninja use Blizzard so it can hit multiple enemies and perform a one-shot kill on Flygon.

Tips to defeat Drayton in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you’re still having trouble defeating Drayton, you can try to use spread attack moves, switch your team around that have an advantage against Dragon-type Pokémon, and pair Pokémon that complement their types.

You will need to use spread attacks if you pair two Pokémon together such as Flutter Mane and Chi-Yu. They can use an ability called Beads of Ruin that deals tons of damage when they use the move Dazzling Gleam.

Chi-Yu can also take out Sceptile instantly by using its Overheat move. When you use super-effective types against Pokémon, it can drastically change the outcome of a battle.