All Coastal Biome starters in The Indigo Disk listed: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new DLC The Indigo Disk has brought plenty of new content into the game, but one of the most anticipated additions is the debut of starter Pokémon from previous games in the wild.

Each of these starter Pokémon is back, but they can be found within different Biomes of Blueberry Academy. One of these areas is the Coastal Biome. With its beaches, cliffs, and caves, you can probably guess some of the Pokémon that show up here, but so you’re fully aware, here are all of the starters to be found.

All Coastal Biome starters in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

There are six starter Pokémon to be found in the Coastal Biome and as you’d expect, many of them are of the Water-type.

Please remember none of these Pokémon can be found until the Coastal Biome is upgraded, so make sure to do that before heading out on your search.

Mudkip

It might be time for some cave diving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third-generation starter Pokémon Mudkip can be found in one small portion in the southwest of the Coastal Biome. It may be inside of caves roaming around on land and in water. This means you don’t need to be scouring the ocean to find the Water-type starter.

Froakie

Not so much of a ninja in this form. Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

Froakie can be found most frequently in the northern portion of the Coastal Boime. Similar to Mudkip, this Water-type creature isn’t usually in the water. Instead, it can be seen hopping across the land most of the time.

Chikorita

You won’t need to do much searching. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for Chikorita there are several places within the Coastal Biome it can be found. Typically if you stay around the center horizon of the area you should bump into Chikorita at some point.

Grookey

Head to the east. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grookey can be seen roaming around the furthest east portions of the Coastal Biome. This Grass-type starter is hard to miss and has a fairly big radius to show up in. Just head east until you hit water then look around the nearby land.

Bulbasaur

Everyone’s favorite is back. Screenshot by Dot Esports via The Pokemon Company

Probably the most popular starter Pokémon to be found in the Coastal Biome, Bulbasaur appears in its southwestern corner which occupies a majority of the land that exists in the area. Given the extent of this space, you shouldn’t have issues locating Bulbasaur.

Popplio

It’s time for a swim. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Popplio is the one starter Pokémon in the Coastal Biome that can be found inside water, and it occupies almost all of it. Simply head to the ocean and you should be able to find and catch this Starter Pokémon in no time.