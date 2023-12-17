How to catch Shieldon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Sinnoh’s fossil Pokémon are back once again in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, but you’d be forgiven for not knowing about it.

That’s because both are pretty well hidden and hard to find unless you go to a specific point on the map. Don’t be discouraged, though, as we are here to make your journey to complete the Pokédex a bit easier.

Shieldon Location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Shields Up! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shieldon can only be caught in Pokémon Violet, with the other Sinnoh fossil Pokémon Cranidos being exclusive in Pokémon Scarlet.

Both of these Pokémon in their respective games can be found in the Canyon Biome on top of the large mountainside. They are pretty common spawns there and can be found pretty easily alongside other Pokémon exclusive to this locale, like Treecko, once you upgrade the biome.

If you own Pokémon Scarlet, then the only way to get this Pokemon would be to trade it with someone who has Pokémon Violet and the DLC or look out for potential raids online with players facing off against a Shieldon or its evolution to get one for yourself.

If you don’t have the DLC at all and still want to get Shieldon and even Cranidos, then you can, but you’ll need to ask someone who has it to trade it with you or use Pokémon Home to send a Shieldon from another game into your Scarlet and Violet adventure.