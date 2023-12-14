How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

In The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can evolve your Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking using a Galarica Wreath. You can obtain this item from an NPC at Coastal Plaza in exchange for 15 Galarica Twigs.

The Galarica Twigs you need to get your Galarian Slowking appear as sparkling ground items on the beach north of Coastal Plaza. This area is also a hotspot for Galarian Slowpoke, and it was actually the only location I found them. While the NPC that makes the Wreath mentions Twigs are scattered throughout the Coastal Biome, I only found them near Galarian Slowpokes at random.

Where to find Galarica Twigs in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Everything is close, fortunately. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Galarica Twigs on the beach directly north of the Coastal Plaza, in the Coastal Biome. They always show up as glowing items on the ground that you have to approach and press A to collect. Do not mistake these for the red or yellow Poké Ball items, though. Galarica Twigs never spawn in this form, from what I found.

In my experience, one round of collecting Galarica Twigs wasn’t sufficient to gather the 15 needed for Galarian Slowking’s Wreath. I had to spend time elsewhere on the map and return to the beach later, hoping for a respawn. It took over 30 minutes for them to reappear in my case, though it seems ground items’ respawns are random, and you might find success quicker than I did. Galarica Twigs always spawn in batches of one to three, so you might just need a single round of collecting to get all 15, if you’re lucky.

While you’re there, grab eight extra Twigs to evolve another Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro.

How to make Galarica Wreath in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

This NPC will help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With 15 Galarica Twigs in hand, head toward the center of the Coastal Plaza just south of the Slowpoke Beach. There, look for an NPC with a yellow text balloon over her head, standing beside the item vending machines. When you talk to her, she’ll offer to make a Galarian Wreath for you. Choose this option, and she’ll hand over the Wreath, which will then be added to the Other Items pocket in your bag.

How to use Galarica Wreath to evolve Galarian Slowpoke

The item is ready for your Slowpoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To evolve a Galarian Slowpoke in your party into Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, open your Bag and navigate to the “Other Items” pocket. Scroll down to find the Galarica Wreath. Select it and use the item on your Galarian Slowpoke. This will trigger its evolution into Galarian Slowking, which will then learn its signature Psychic move, Eerie Spell.