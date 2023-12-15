How to get the Galarica Cuff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There are tonnes of returning Pokémon to add to your Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, some of which, like Galarian Slowpoke, need evolutions to evolve.
Two evolution items can be used with Galarian Slowpoke, resulting in either getting a Galarian Slowbro or a Galarian Slowking, but you have some work to do to get access to the items you need. If you’re on the hunt for a Galarica Cuff to use on a Galarian Slowpoke, we’ll tell you exactly how to get one.
How to get the Galarica Cuff in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk
To obtain a Galarica Cuff in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, you need to head to the Coastal Plaza and speak to the NPC to the left of the vending machines. You can identify them by the yellow speech bubble over her head.
Speak to the NPC and ask for a Galarica Cuff. She will ask for eight Galarica Twigs in exchange. Once you hand them over, after a brief wait, you will receive the Galarica Cuff in return—which you can then use to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro. If you don’t have enough Galarica Twigs, you need to go and collect more from the specific location we’ve outlined below.
Where to find Galarica Twigs in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk
Galarica Twigs can be found as sparkling ground items on the beach north of Coastal Plaza, located in the Coastal Biome of the Terarium. You’ll know you are in the right spot as the beach is full of wild Galarian Slowpokes. Work your way across the beach and pick up any sparkling ground item you see, as you’re going to need plenty of them, and you may have to make several trips to the beach to get the amount you need.
The respawn times for Galarica Twigs can be quite long and you can’t make them respawn by resetting the game or making a picnic, so you’ll have to be patient. The best approach, therefore, is to add a trip to this specific beach to your rotation while you complete other tasks in The Indigo Disk.