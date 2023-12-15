How to get the Galarica Cuff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There are tonnes of returning Pokémon to add to your Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, some of which, like Galarian Slowpoke, need evolutions to evolve.

Two evolution items can be used with Galarian Slowpoke, resulting in either getting a Galarian Slowbro or a Galarian Slowking, but you have some work to do to get access to the items you need. If you’re on the hunt for a Galarica Cuff to use on a Galarian Slowpoke, we’ll tell you exactly how to get one. Contents How to get the Galarica Cuff in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Where to find Galarica Twigs in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

How to get the Galarica Cuff in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk To obtain a Galarica Cuff in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, you need to head to the Coastal Plaza and speak to the NPC to the left of the vending machines. You can identify them by the yellow speech bubble over her head. This NPC will help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Speak to the NPC and ask for a Galarica Cuff. She will ask for eight Galarica Twigs in exchange. Once you hand them over, after a brief wait, you will receive the Galarica Cuff in return—which you can then use to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro. If you don’t have enough Galarica Twigs, you need to go and collect more from the specific location we’ve outlined below.