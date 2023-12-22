How to get Galarica Twigs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Galarian Slowpoke is one of the many Pokémon returning triumphantly with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC. Of course, if you plan on filling out your Pokédex you’ll need to eventually evolve it, but that isn’t as simple as just leveling up.

To evolve Galarian Slowpoke you’re going to need to acquire either the Galarica Cuff or Wreath. Using the Cuff will get you Galarian Slowbro while using the Wreath will give you a fresh Galarian Slowking.

Before you worry about what evolution you’ll be choosing you first need to get the item for it, and to do that, the first step is collecting Galarica Twigs. To help you out with that, here is what we know about where they can be found.

How to get Galarica Twigs in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

This is the go-to place for Galarica Twigs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Galarica Twigs in the Coastal Biome of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC. They can be found on the beach along the coastline.

Head to where you can find and battle Lacey of the Elite Four. On the beach north of her location, you will see Galarica Twigs. These appear as shining items on the ground and can be collected by pressing A when standing above.

This item is abundant on the beach so roam around collecting what is there. You can reset this to get more simply by leaving the region and returning. In my experience, I found five Galarica Twigs before needing to reset and come back.

You can now exchange these twigs for the Galarica Cuff or Wreath you require to evolve the Galarian Slowpoke in your collection.

How to trade Galarica Twigs for the Galarica Cuff or Wreath

This NPC will help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have collected enough Galarica Twigs you can trade them to a girl located nearby to get the evolution item you’re after.

This girl is located right next to Lacey’s location, which can be seen on the map above, and you will see her wearing a white singlet. Simply speak to her and you can exchange the Twigs. It will cost eight Twigs to get the Galarica Cuff, and 15 if you’re after the Galarica Wreath.