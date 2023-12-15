How to get the Galarica Wreath in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There are a bunch of returning Pokémon to add to your collection in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, but few take as much work to obtain as Galarian Slowking.

Adding a Galarian Slowking to your Pokédex requires obtaining a special evolution item, the Galarica Wreath, and there’s also the complication of two evolution paths for Galarian Slowpoke, the other being Galarian Slowbro. If you’re looking for Galarian Slowking, you’ve got some work ahead of you.

How to get Galarica Wreath in Pokémon Scarlet andViolet The Indigo Disk

The item is ready for your Slowpoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To grab a Galarica Wreath, head to Coastal Plaza in the Coastal Biome of the Terarium, where you can find an NPC to the left of the vending machines. Speak to her, and she’ll offer to make you an evolution item for Galarian Slowpoke.

She needs 15 Galarica Twigs to make the Galarica Wreath, which you need to hand over. She’ll let you know if you don’t have enough in your inventory. After a short wait, she’ll hand you a Galarica Wreath, which you can use to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking.

If you don’t have enough Galarica Twigs for the NPC to craft into a Galarica Wreath, you’ll need to go on the hunt to find Galarica Twigs—and we’ll tell you the exact spot.

Where to find Galarica Twigs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Everything is close, fortunately. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Galarica Twigs can be found on the beach directly north of the Coastal Plaza in the Coastal Biome. You’ll know you are in the right spot if you can see several Galarian Slowpokes strewn across the beach, though it’s also possible to encounter other Pokémon here like Pikipek, Gloom, Popplio, and Froakie.

They show as sparkling items on the ground, which you need to approach and select A to pick up. It will likely take you several trips to the beach to gather enough Galarica Twigs, however, as there are a limited number and it can take a while for them to respawn.