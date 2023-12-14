The pioneers used to ride these babies for miles!

Alolan Graveler makes its debut into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with The Indigo Disk DLC, and many players are stuck figuring out how to evolve it. This makes sense, as Alolan Graveler doesn’t have the typical level-up evolution method.

Here’s how to evolve Alolan Graveler into Alolan Golem in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

How to evolve Alolan Graveler into Alolan Golem in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

To evolve your Alolan Graveler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, all you need to do is trade it to another player. Once the other player receives your Alolan Graveler, it will evolve for them, and then you can quickly trade it back.

Since you need to trade to evolve your Alolan Graveler, you’ll need to find someone you trust. Your best bet is to either trade with a friend, or find someone on one of the Pokemon trading forums who’s also looking to get a trade evolution. These forums are usually quite active during new Pokemon launches!

You can also use the link trade code 2097-2097. This specific code is saved for people who are looking to trade Alolan Graveler specifically!

It’s as simple as that. With Alolan Golem secured, you are one step closer to completing the Blueberry Pokedex.

How to catch Alolan Graveler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you’re unsure of where to find Alolan Graveler in The Indigo Disk, you’ll want to make your way over to the Canyon Biome in the Terrarium.

Alolan Graveler spawn locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can see in the map image above, Alolan Graveler is quite commonly found inside of the Canyon Biome. I found my Alolan Graveler wandering through one of the mountain valleys alone. Such is life for a big rock.

Now that you know how to find and evolve Alolan Graveler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC, it’s time to get out there and find a trade partner!