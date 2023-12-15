There’s a whole heap of returning Pokémon to add to your Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, including the evolution line of Solosis, Duosion, and Reuniclus. The Generation V trio has appeared in every mainline Pokémon game since they made their bow and, having missed the cut in the base game of Scarlet and Violet, as well as in The Teal Mask DLC, they are back to continue their streak.

Adding Solosis and Duosion to your Pokédex is easy but landing Reuniclus can be harder, so we’re here to help with our guide on how to evolve Duosion. Contents How to evolve Duosion

Where to catch Duosion

How to evolve Duosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk A new friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports. There is no special method to evolve Duosion in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, so all you need to do is get Duosion to level 41. This process is made far easier by the fact the levels of wild Pokémon in The Indigo Disk are so high. Once you catch a wild Duosion, you’ll only need to level it up once for it to evolve into Reuniclus. You can make that process even quicker by opening your bag and using EXP Candies and Rare Candies to quickly boost the level of your Duosion, or simply stick to the tried and tested method of winning battles and catching wild Pokémon to gain more XP. It’s worth remembering, however, that Duosion’s evolution into Reuniclus will not trigger if it levels up while you are using the Let’s Go mechanic.