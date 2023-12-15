How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonlee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Tyrogue and its many evolutions are back in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with the release of The Indigo Disk DLC.

If you’re new to the Pokémon franchise then you might be a little confused as to how you can choose which evolution you wind up with, especially if you’re after something specific like Hitmonlee. Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to work out what you’re going to get if you know the method.

To save you any confusion, here is what you need to do so you can ensure your Tyrogue evolves into Hitmonlee.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonlee in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Tyrogue has multiple evolutions. Image via The Pokémon Company

Tyrogue evolves in The Indigo Disk once it hits level 20, but there are a few different evolutionary paths it can follow—and it all depends on its attack and defense stats. If you’re looking to evolve your Tyrogue into Hitmonlee, you’ll want your Tyrogue’s attack to be higher than its defense.

You can change the stats as Tyrogue levels up by giving it items that change its Effort Values. These come in the form of feathers; the Muscle Feather raises a Pokémon’s base attack while Resist Feathers raise its defense. To find these feathers, head to any body of water and surf around on the back of Moraidon or Koraidon. You should come across the feathers you need by picking up glittering items.

If you’re like me, though, and are just trying to complete your PokéDex, simply hunt for a Tyrogue with the right distribution of stats and give it a Rare Candy to level it up.

Where to catch Tyrogue in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

If you haven’t yet caught yourself a Tyrogue yet, head to the Canyon Biome. You won’t need to have the Biome upgraded so you should be able to simply wander around until you find one. Furthermore, it isn’t a rare spawn so it shouldn’t take very long before one shows itself.

Of course, there are plenty of other powerful fighting Pokémon to catch in the Canyon Biome, so it is definitely worth investing the time to explore.