Overwatch League 2021 roster tracker

Before the Overwatch League’s 2021 season kicks off this spring, fans should get familiar with the talented rookies and reliable veterans that will entertain them all year. With over 160 players on 20 teams, however, it can be difficult to keep track of what’s going on during the seemingly endless offseason.

Don’t worry, though. We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive Overwatch League roster tracker, which lists every player on every team for the 2021 season. Each player’s role is also included.

Players who were added to a team during the offseason will have parentheses next to their name. The player’s most recent previous team, whether an Overwatch League team or an Overwatch Contenders team, will be listed in addition to an article or social media post that goes into further detail about their signing.

A full list of chronological changes during the 2020-21 offseason, including coaching and general manager shifts, can be found in our Overwatch League trade tracker.

Atlanta Reign

DPS: Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon

DPS: Hugo “SharP” Sahlberg

DPS: Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun (O2 Blast)

Main tank: Blake “Gator” Scott

Off-tank: Xander “Hawk” Domecq

Main support: Petja “Masaa” Kantanen

Flex support: Kim “Lr1s” Seung-hyun

Boston Uprising

DPS: Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse

DPS: Hong “im37” Jin-ui (WGS Phoenix)

DPS: Terence “SoOn” Tarlier (Paris Eternal)

Main tank: Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth

Main tank: Seo “Stand1” Ji-won (Shanghai Dragons)

Off-tank: Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist

Flex support: Seo “Myunb0ng” Sang-min

Main support not yet announced

Chengdu Hunters

Dallas Fuel

Florida Mayhem

DPS: Kim “Yaki” Jun-gi

DPS: Lee “BQB” Sang-bum

DPS: Baek “Checkmate” Seung-hun (OZ Gaming)

Main tank: Son “OGE” Min-seok (Los Angeles Gladiators)

Off-tank: Lee “Gargoyle” Beom-jun

Main support: Kim “SLIME” Sung-jun (Seoul Dynasty)

Flex support: Gang “GangNamJin” Nam-jin

Guangzhou Charge

Hangzhou Spark

DPS: Zheng “Shy” Yangjie

DPS: Kim “GodsB” Kyeon-Bo

DPS: Park “Architect” Min-ho

DPS: Seo “SeoMinSoo” Min-Soo (Vancouver Titans)

Main tank: Xu “Guxue” Qiulin

Main tank: Lee “Takoyaki” Young-hyun (Team Diamond)

Off-tank: Jia “LiGe” Chengjie (Team CC)

Off-tank: Shin “Bernar” Se-won (London Spitfire)

Main support: Park “iDK” Ho-jin

Main support: Liu “M1ka” Jiming

Flex support: Tong “ColdesT” Xiaodong

Flex support: Lee “MCD” Jeong-ho (Element Mystic)

Houston Outlaws

London Spitfire

Los Angeles Gladiators

DPS: Kim “Birdring” Ji-hyuk

DPS: Chris “MirroR” Trinh

DPS: Kevin “Kevster” Persson

Main tank: Kim “MuZe” Young-hun (Eternal Academy)

Off-tank: Indy “SPACE” Halpern

Main support: Grant “Moth” Espe (San Francisco Shock)

Flex support: Kim “Shu” Jin-seo (Guangzhou Charge)

Flex support: Kim “skewed” Min-seok (OZ Gaming)

Los Angeles Valiant

DPS: Brady “Agilities” Girardi (Toronto Defiant)

DPS: Kai “KSP” Collins

DPS: Johannes “Shax” Nielsen

Main tank: Song “Dreamer” San-lok

Off-tank: Adam Soong (Ground Zero Gaming)

Main support: Park “RAin” Jae-ho

Flex support: Mun “Lastro” Jung-won

New York Excelsior

Paris Eternal

Philadelphia Fusion

DPS: Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok

DPS: Niclas “sHockWave” Smidt Jensen (Vancouver Titans)

DPS: Josue “EQO” Corona

Main tank: Kim “Mano” Dong-gyu (New York Excelsior)

Off-tank: Gael “Poko” Gouzerch

Main support: Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway

Flex support: Kim “Alarm” Kyung-bo

San Francisco Shock

DPS: Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo

DPS: Sean “ta1yo” Henderson

DPS: Charlie “nero” Zwarg (Guangzhou Charge)

DPS: Lee “ANS” Seon-chang

DPS: Lim “Glister” Gil-seong (London Spitfire)

Main tank: Matthew “Super” DeLisi

Main tank: Yoo “smurf” Myeong-Hwan

Off-tank: Choi “ChoiHyoBin” Hyo-Bin

Main support: Brice “FDGod” Monscavoir (Paris Eternal)

Flex support: Park “Viol2t” Min-ki

Flex support: Lee “Twilight” Joo-seok

Seoul Dynasty

DPS: Park “Profit” Joon-yeong

DPS: Kim “FITS” Dong-eon

DPS: Park “Saebyeolbe” Jong Ryeol (New York Excelsior)

Main tank: Hong “Gesture” Jae-hee

Main tank: Hwang “Marve1” Min-seo

Off-tank: Lim “Toyou” Hyun-woo

Main support: Jeong “ANAMO” Tae-seong (New York Excelsior)

Flex support: Kim “Creative” Young-wan

Shanghai Dragons

DPS: Jeong “ErsTer” Joon (Atlanta Reign)

DPS: Bae “Diem” Min-seong

DPS: Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun

DPS: Lee “LIP” Jae-won

Main tank: Koo “Fate” Pan-seung (Florida Mayhem)

Off-tank: Kang “Void” Jun-woo

Main support: Lee “LeeJaeGon” Jae-gon

Flex support: Kim “Izayaki” Min-chul

Flex support: He “Molly” Chengzhi (Chengdu Hunters)

Toronto Defiant

Vancouver Titans

DPS: Jiri “LiNkzr” Masalin (Houston Outlaws)

DPS: Dalton Bennyhoff

DPS: Kim “Teru” Min-ki (O2 Blast)

Main tank: Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani

Off-tank: Nathan “frd” Goebel (Atlanta Reign)

Main support: Anthony “Fire” King (Atlanta Reign)

Flex support: Randal “Roolf” Stark

Washington Justice