Overwatch League 2021 roster tracker

Before the Overwatch League’s 2021 season kicks off this spring, fans should get familiar with the talented rookies and reliable veterans that will entertain them all year. With over 160 players on 20 teams, however, it can be difficult to keep track of what’s going on during the seemingly endless offseason.
Don’t worry, though. We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive Overwatch League roster tracker, which lists every player on every team for the 2021 season. Each player’s role is also included.
Players who were added to a team during the offseason will have parentheses next to their name. The player’s most recent previous team, whether an Overwatch League team or an Overwatch Contenders team, will be listed in addition to an article or social media post that goes into further detail about their signing.
A full list of chronological changes during the 2020-21 offseason, including coaching and general manager shifts, can be found in our Overwatch League trade tracker.
Atlanta Reign
- DPS: Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon
- DPS: Hugo “SharP” Sahlberg
- DPS: Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun (O2 Blast)
- Main tank: Blake “Gator” Scott
- Off-tank: Xander “Hawk” Domecq
- Main support: Petja “Masaa” Kantanen
- Flex support: Kim “Lr1s” Seung-hyun
Boston Uprising
- DPS: Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse
- DPS: Hong “im37” Jin-ui (WGS Phoenix)
- DPS: Terence “SoOn” Tarlier (Paris Eternal)
- Main tank: Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth
- Main tank: Seo “Stand1” Ji-won (Shanghai Dragons)
- Off-tank: Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist
- Flex support: Seo “Myunb0ng” Sang-min
- Main support not yet announced
Chengdu Hunters
- DPS: Yi “JinMu” Hu
- DPS: Huang “Leave” Xin
- DPS: Lei “Jimmy” Yujia (Ultra Prime Academy)
- DPS: Liu “Kaneki” Nian (Team Cat)
- Main tank: Ding “Ameng” Menghan
- Main tank: Qiu “GA9A” Jiaxin (Team CC)
- Off-tank: Luo “Elsa” Wenjie
- Main support: Li “Nisha” Tan (BiliBili Gaming)
- Flex support: Cao “Farway1987” Jiale (Team CC)
- Two-way off-tank: Ma “Lateyoung” Tianbin
- Two-way main support: Li “Yveltal” Xianyao
Dallas Fuel
- DPS: Kim “SP9RK1E” Young-han (Paris Eternal)
- DPS: Kim “Doha” Dong-ha
- DPS: Jung “Xzi” Ki-hyo (Paris Eternal)
- Main tank: Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok (Shanghai Dragons)
- Off-tank: Choi “Hanbin” Han-been (Paris Eternal)
- Main support: Lee “Jecse” Seung-soo (Houston Outlaws)
- Flex support: Kwon “Fielder” Joon (Paris Eternal)
- Flex support: Kim “Rapel” Jun-keun (Houston Outlaws)
Florida Mayhem
- DPS: Kim “Yaki” Jun-gi
- DPS: Lee “BQB” Sang-bum
- DPS: Baek “Checkmate” Seung-hun (OZ Gaming)
- Main tank: Son “OGE” Min-seok (Los Angeles Gladiators)
- Off-tank: Lee “Gargoyle” Beom-jun
- Main support: Kim “SLIME” Sung-jun (Seoul Dynasty)
- Flex support: Gang “GangNamJin” Nam-jin
Guangzhou Charge
- DPS: Zou “MYKaylee” Zijie (Bilibili Gaming)
- DPS: Choi “Choisehwan” Se-Hwan (Element Mystic)
- DPS: Ou “Eileen” Yiliang
- Main tank: Oh “Rio” Seung-pyo
- Off-tank: Nam “Cr0ng” Ki-cheol
- Main support: Kim “Mandu” Chan-hee (New York Excelsior)
- Flex support: Park “KariV” Young-seo (Toronto Defiant)
Hangzhou Spark
- DPS: Zheng “Shy” Yangjie
- DPS: Kim “GodsB” Kyeon-Bo
- DPS: Park “Architect” Min-ho
- DPS: Seo “SeoMinSoo” Min-Soo (Vancouver Titans)
- Main tank: Xu “Guxue” Qiulin
- Main tank: Lee “Takoyaki” Young-hyun (Team Diamond)
- Off-tank: Jia “LiGe” Chengjie (Team CC)
- Off-tank: Shin “Bernar” Se-won (London Spitfire)
- Main support: Park “iDK” Ho-jin
- Main support: Liu “M1ka” Jiming
- Flex support: Tong “ColdesT” Xiaodong
- Flex support: Lee “MCD” Jeong-ho (Element Mystic)
Houston Outlaws
- DPS: João Pedro “Hydration” Goes Telles
- DPS: Dante “Danteh” Cruz
- DPS: Lee “Happy” Jung-woo (Guangzhou Charge)
- DPS: Kyle “KSF” Frandanisa (Los Angeles Valiant)
- Main tank: Cho “JJANGGU” Myung-heum (Talon Esports)
- Off-tank: Shin “PIGGY” Min-jun (Talon Esports)
- Main support: Enrique “Joobi” Triana (Harrisburg University)
- Flex support: William “Crimzo” Hernandez (Dallas Fuel)
London Spitfire
- DPS: Jeffery “Blasé” Tsang (Houston Outlaws)
- DPS: Dominic “Hybrid” Grove (British Hurricane)
- DPS: William “SparkR” Andersson (British Hurricane)
- Main tank: Daniel “Hadi” Blainagel (British Hurricane)
- Off-tank: Mikkel “Molf1g” Djernes (British Hurricane)
- Main support: Kristian “Kellex” Keller (British Hurricane)
- Flex support: Riku “Ripa” Toivanen (British Hurricane)
Los Angeles Gladiators
- DPS: Kim “Birdring” Ji-hyuk
- DPS: Chris “MirroR” Trinh
- DPS: Kevin “Kevster” Persson
- Main tank: Kim “MuZe” Young-hun (Eternal Academy)
- Off-tank: Indy “SPACE” Halpern
- Main support: Grant “Moth” Espe (San Francisco Shock)
- Flex support: Kim “Shu” Jin-seo (Guangzhou Charge)
- Flex support: Kim “skewed” Min-seok (OZ Gaming)
Los Angeles Valiant
- DPS: Brady “Agilities” Girardi (Toronto Defiant)
- DPS: Kai “KSP” Collins
- DPS: Johannes “Shax” Nielsen
- Main tank: Song “Dreamer” San-lok
- Off-tank: Adam Soong (Ground Zero Gaming)
- Main support: Park “RAin” Jae-ho
- Flex support: Mun “Lastro” Jung-won
New York Excelsior
- DPS: Lee “Ivy” Seung-hyun (Philadelphia Fusion)
- DPS: Lee “FEATH5R” Seung-woo (Talon Esports)
- DPS: Lim “Flora” Young-woo (Team Diamond)
- DPS: Kim “Gwangboong” Gwang-won (Team Cat)
- Main tank: Go “Yakpung” Gyeong-mu (O2 Blast)
- Off-tank: Kim “BiaNcA” Dong-wook
- Main support: Jo “Friday” Min-jae (OZ Gaming)
- Flex support: Bang “JJoNak” Sung-hyeon
Paris Eternal
- DPS: Nikolai “Naga” Dereli (Obey Alliance)
- DPS: Stefan “Onigod” Fiskerstrand (Dallas Fuel)
- DPS: Samir “Tsuna” Ikram (Vancouver Titans)
- Main tank: Daniël “Daan” Vincentius Paulus Scheltema (Revival)
- Off-tank: Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneyrd (New Kings)
- Main support: Alberto “neptuNo” González (Guangzhou Charge)
- Flex support: Emir “Kaan” Okumus (Obey Alliance)
Philadelphia Fusion
- DPS: Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok
- DPS: Niclas “sHockWave” Smidt Jensen (Vancouver Titans)
- DPS: Josue “EQO” Corona
- Main tank: Kim “Mano” Dong-gyu (New York Excelsior)
- Off-tank: Gael “Poko” Gouzerch
- Main support: Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway
- Flex support: Kim “Alarm” Kyung-bo
San Francisco Shock
- DPS: Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo
- DPS: Sean “ta1yo” Henderson
- DPS: Charlie “nero” Zwarg (Guangzhou Charge)
- DPS: Lee “ANS” Seon-chang
- DPS: Lim “Glister” Gil-seong (London Spitfire)
- Main tank: Matthew “Super” DeLisi
- Main tank: Yoo “smurf” Myeong-Hwan
- Off-tank: Choi “ChoiHyoBin” Hyo-Bin
- Main support: Brice “FDGod” Monscavoir (Paris Eternal)
- Flex support: Park “Viol2t” Min-ki
- Flex support: Lee “Twilight” Joo-seok
Seoul Dynasty
- DPS: Park “Profit” Joon-yeong
- DPS: Kim “FITS” Dong-eon
- DPS: Park “Saebyeolbe” Jong Ryeol (New York Excelsior)
- Main tank: Hong “Gesture” Jae-hee
- Main tank: Hwang “Marve1” Min-seo
- Off-tank: Lim “Toyou” Hyun-woo
- Main support: Jeong “ANAMO” Tae-seong (New York Excelsior)
- Flex support: Kim “Creative” Young-wan
Shanghai Dragons
- DPS: Jeong “ErsTer” Joon (Atlanta Reign)
- DPS: Bae “Diem” Min-seong
- DPS: Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun
- DPS: Lee “LIP” Jae-won
- Main tank: Koo “Fate” Pan-seung (Florida Mayhem)
- Off-tank: Kang “Void” Jun-woo
- Main support: Lee “LeeJaeGon” Jae-gon
- Flex support: Kim “Izayaki” Min-chul
- Flex support: He “Molly” Chengzhi (Chengdu Hunters)
Toronto Defiant
- DPS: Jeong “Heesu” Hee-su (Philadelphia Fusion)
- DPS: Andreas “Logix” Berghmans
- DPS: Lee “Na1st” Ho-sung (T1)
- Main tank: Adam “Beast” Denton
- Main tank: Kim “Sado” Su-Min (Philadelphia Fusion)
- Off-tank: Choi “Michelle” Min-hyuk (Seoul Dynasty)
- Main support: An “ANSOONJAE” Soon-jae (Element Mystic)
- Flex support: Park “Aztac” Jeong-soo (WGS Phoenix)
Vancouver Titans
- DPS: Jiri “LiNkzr” Masalin (Houston Outlaws)
- DPS: Dalton Bennyhoff
- DPS: Kim “Teru” Min-ki (O2 Blast)
- Main tank: Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani
- Off-tank: Nathan “frd” Goebel (Atlanta Reign)
- Main support: Anthony “Fire” King (Atlanta Reign)
- Flex support: Randal “Roolf” Stark
Washington Justice
- DPS: Min “Jerry” Tae-hui (Boston Uprising)
- DPS: Jang “Decay” Gui-un
- DPS: Lee “TTuba” Ho-sung
- Main tank: Kim “Mag” Tae-sung (RunAway)
- Off-tank: Kim “Fury” Jun-ho (Philadelphia Fusion)
- Off-tank: Park “Ria” Seong-wook (Hangzhou Spark)
- Main support: Jung “Closer” Won-sik (Dallas Fuel)
- Flex support: Yoon “BeBe” Hui-Chang (Hangzhou Spark)