Vancouver Titans signs main tank ChangSik

The former Fusion University tank is headed back into the fray.

Former Fusion University player Moon “ChangSik” Chang-sik is joining the Vancouver Titans, the Overwatch League team announced today. He’ll be taking over the main tank slot after an abrupt retirement from Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani earlier this week.

ChangSik is a veteran in the Overwatch scene, having played for teams like Meta Athena and KongDoo Panthera in the earliest days of the esport. He joined Fusion University in late 2018 and was a part of the team’s multiple North American Contenders title wins, as well as an Atlantic Showdown championship.

He hasn’t played competitively since his contract with Fusion University ended in 2019. Through most of the 2020 Overwatch League season and the most recent offseason, ChangSik was actively looking for a team and seeking opportunities.

Last week, ChangSik broke a relatively long period of silence on social media to post the requisite eyes emoji, indicating a potential signing.

After ShRedLock retired earlier this week, the barebones Vancouver Titans roster was left without a main tank. ChangSik could breathe new life into the team, which has yet to win a game in the 2021 Overwatch League season. Vancouver started the June Joust tournament cycle with a bye week, which is beneficial for learning the meta.

ChangSik’s first game with the Titans will be against the Los Angeles Gladiators on May 28 at 3:30pm CT.

