All Palworld resources

Published: Feb 12, 2024 04:03 pm
The player looking out at the world.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Palpagos Islands are rich with important resources you need to progress further in Palworld. Just about any activity will require some kind of materials, meaning you need to know what all of the resources you might need are.

With so many resources to find, it’s tricky to remember how each one can be obtained and what all of them are. Here are all of the resources you need in Palworld and how to get each one.

All resources in Palworld and how to get them

Some resources in storage.
You need lots of storage to hold all your resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

General resources

ResourceHow to get
Ancient Civilization PartsDrops from defeated or captured Dungeon bosses, Lucky Pals, and Alpha bosses.
Rare find in chests.
ArrowCraft using one Wood and one Stone.
Drops from Robinquill and Robinquill Terra.
Drops from Vixy at the Ranch.
Assault Rifle AmmoCraft using one Refined Ingot and two Gunpowder.
Beautiful FlowerDrops from Ribunny, Wumpo, Lyleen, and Petallia.
Pick from any Wildlife Sanctuary.
Drops from the rare Gumoss variant with a red flower on its head.
Berry SeedsDrops from Red Berry bushes.
Drops from Lifmunk.
Purchase from Wandering Merchants.
Carbon FiberCraft using two Coal or five Charcoal.
Drops from Jetragon and Shadowbeak.
CementCraft using 50 Stone, one Bone, and one Pal Fluids.
CharcoalCraft using two Wood.
Circuit BoardCraft using two Polymer and four Pure Quartz.
ClothDrops from Felbat and Azurobe.
Craft using two Wool.
CoalDrops from Menasting and Blazamut.
Mine from Coal Rocks.
Coarse AmmoCraft using one Gunpowder and one Ingot.
Copper KeyDrops from Leezpunk.
Find in chests.
Drops from Alpha Pals and bosses.
Drops during Raids.
EmeraldFind in chests.
FiberDrops from trees.
Drops from Hangyu, Hangyu Cryst, and Hoocrates.
Craft using one Wood.
Fire ArrowCraft using three Wood, three Stone, and three Flame Organ.
FlourCraft using three Wheat.
Gold CoinDrops from Vanwyrm and Direhowl.
Drops from Mau and Mau Cryst at the Ranch.
Obtain from Wandering Merchants by selling resources and Pals.
Find in chests.
Gold KeyDrops from Black Marketeer.
Drops from Leezpunk Ignis and Leezpunk.
Find in chests.
Drops during Raids.
GunpowderCraft using one Sulfur and two Charcoal.
Handgun AmmoCraft using one Ingot and one Gunpowder.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
High Grade Medical SuppliesCraft using five Ingots, five Horns, and two Bones.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
High Grade Technical ManualFind in chests.
Rare drops from Katress, Hoocrates, and Wixen.
High Quality ClothCraft using 10 Wool.
Drops from Sibelyx.
Drops from Sibelyx at the Ranch.
High Quality Pal OilDrops from many Pals including Grintale, Flambelle, Quivern, Woolipop, Dumud, Relaxaurus, Digtoise, Elphidran, and Mammorest.
IngotCraft using two Ore.
Innovative Technical ManualFind in chests.
Rare drops from Anubis, Shadowbeak, Lyleen, and Lyleen Noct.
Lettuce SeedsPurchase from Wandering Merchants.
Drops from Bristla, Wumpo Botan, Broncherry Aqua, and Cinnamoth.
Lifmunk EffigyFind around the world.
Low Grade Medical SuppliesDrops from Flopie, Vaelet, Lifmunk, Lyleen, and Lyleen Noct.
Craft using five Red Berries and two Horns.
Medical SuppliesCraft using three Ingots, one Bone, and three Horns.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
NailCraft using one Ingot.
OreMine from Ore Rocks.
Paldium FragmentMine from Paldium Rocks or regular Rocks.
Find around the world.
Pal Metal IngotCraft using four Ore and two Paldium Fragments.
Poison ArrowCraft using one Venom Gland, three Wood, and three Stone.
PolymerDrops from Jetragon.
Craft using two High Quality Pal Oil.
Pure QuartzDrops from Jetragon, Astegon, and Frostallion Noct.
Mine from Pure Quarts Rocks.
Refined IngotCraft using two Coal and two Ore.
Repair KitCraft using five Stone and five Fiber.
Rifle AmmoCraft using one Refined Ingot and two Gunpowder.
Rocket AmmoCraft using five Gunpowder and one Pal Metal Ingot.
RubyDrops from Direhowl, Relaxaurus, and Vanwyrm.
Find in chests.
SapphireDrops from Mau Cryst, Relaxaurus, and Vanwyrm Cryst.
Find in chests.
Shotgun ShellsCraft using one Refined Ingot and three Gunpowder.
Silver KeyDrops from Leezpunk Ignis and Leezpunk.
Drops from Raids.
Find in chests.
StoneMine from Stone Rocks.
Find around the world.
Obtain from a Stone Pit at your base.
Strange JuiceCraft using five Beautiful Flowers, two Bones, two Pal Fluids, and five Horns.
Drops from Lovander.
SulfurMine from Sulfur Rocks.
Find in chests.
Suspicious JuiceCraft using three Beautiful Flowers, one Bone, one Pal Fluids, and three Horns.
Drops from Lovander.
Tomato SeedsDrops from Broncherry, Dinossom Lux, and Mossanda.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
Wheat SeedsDrops from Bristla, Dinossom, and Robinquill.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
WoodDrops from trees.
Find around the world.
Obtain from a Logging Site at your base.
Pals gathering resources.
Your Pals are pretty helpful for gathering resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pal resources

ResourceHow to get
BoneDrops from Pals including Anubis, Vixy, Vanwyrm, Vanwyrm Cryst, Bushi, Verdash, Rushoar, Maraith, Cawgnito, Loupmoon, and Gorirat.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
DiamondDrops from Jetragon, Paladius, and Frostallion.
Electric OrganDrops from Grizzbolt, Sparkit, Jolthog, Rayhound, Univolt, Mossanda Lux, Dazzi, Orserk, Beakon, and Relaxaurus Lux.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
Flame OrganDrops from Foxparks, Rooby, Flambelle, Reptyro, Arsox, Blazamut, Pyrin, Pyrin Noct, Wixen, Blazehowl Noct, Blazehowl, Kelpsea Ignis, Leezpunk Ignis, Gobfin Ignis, and Jormuntide Ignis.
Drops from Flambelle at the Ranch.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
Gumoss LeafDrops from Gumoss.
HoneyDrops from Cinnamoth, Warsect, Beegarde, and Elizabee.
HornDrops from Caprity, Fenglope, Eikthyrdeer, Eikthyrdeer Terra, Arsox, Incineram, Incineram Noct, Univolt, and Reindrix.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
Ice OrganDrops from Pengullet, Penking, Cryolinx, Frostallion, Hangyu Cryst, Jolthog Cryst, Mau Cryst, Sibelyx, and Vanwyrm Cryst.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
Katress HairDrops from Katress.
Large Pal SoulDrops from Alpha Pals including Anubis, Necromus, and Frostallion Noct.
Find in chests.
Find around the world.
LeatherDrops from most Pals including Foxparks, Rooby, Univolt, Vixy, Direhowl, Fuack, Melpaca, Nox, Katress, and many more.
Medium Pal SoulDrops from Helzephyr.
Find in chests.
Find around the world.
Pal FluidsDrops from Water-type Pals.
Penking PlumeDrops from Penking.
Precious ClawDrops from Alpha Pals and Dungeon bosses.
Precious Dragon StoneDrops from Alpha Pals including Relaxaurus, Relaxaurus Lux, Dinossom, Dinossom Lux, Astegon, Azurobe Broncherry, Broncherry Aqua, Jetragon, Jormuntide Ignis, Oserk, and Jormuntide.
Precious EntrailsDrops from Alpha Pals and Dungeon bosses.
Precious PeltDrops from Alpha Pals.
Precious PlumeDrops from Alpha Pals and Dungeon bosses.
Small Pal SoulDrops from Felbat, Nox, Daedream, Cawgnito, and Maraith.
Find in chests.
Find around the world.
Tocotoco FeatherDrops from Tocotoco.
Venom GlandDrops from Cawgnito, Daedream, Helzephyr, Depresso, Killamari, and Menasting.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
WoolDrops from Swee, Cremis, Kingpaca, Kingpaca Cryst, Lamball, Sweepa, and Melpaca.
Drops from Melpaca, Lamball, and Cremis at the Ranch.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
Electric Organs in Wandering Merchant.
Most Pal resources can be obtained from Pals or purchased instead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pal Spheres

ResourceHow to get
Pal SphereCraft using one Paldium Fragment, three Wood, and three Stone.
Find as loot around the world.
Mega SphereCraft using two Paldium Fragments, one Ingot, seven Wood, and seven Stone.
Find as loot around the world.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
Giga SphereCraft using three Paldium Fragments, two Ingots, 10 Wood, and 10 Stone.
Find as loot around the world.
Hyper SphereCraft using three Paldium Fragments, five Ingots, 12 Wood, and two Cement.
Find as loot around the world.
Ultra SphereCraft using five Paldium Fragments, five Refined Ingots, two Carbon Fiber, and three Cement.
Find as loot around the world.
Legendary SphereCraft using 10 Paldium Fragments, five Pal Metal Ingots, three Carbon Fiber, and five Cement.
Find as loot around the world.
Some Pal Spheres in Palworld.
Better Pal Spheres require more resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld resources map

If you’re looking for the best spot to find any of the many important resources you need in Palworld, you can check this map. Filtering for whatever item you need is quite easy and efficient with this tool, which means you can find anything you need pretty easily.

Read Article All village and town locations in Palworld
A faction leader in Palworld looks at the camera.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All village and town locations in Palworld
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Mining in Palworld
Reptyro being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Mining in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 12, 2024
Read Article All Palworld eggs and where to find them: Palworld eggs list
A player in Palworld looking at a Huge Scorching Egg.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld eggs and where to find them: Palworld eggs list
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to breed Bushi in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting a Bushi in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Bushi in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Best Passive Skills in Palworld, ranked
Cattiva being pet by the player in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Passive Skills in Palworld, ranked
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 12, 2024
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.