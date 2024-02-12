All Palworld resources

The Palpagos Islands are rich with important resources you need to progress further in Palworld. Just about any activity will require some kind of materials, meaning you need to know what all of the resources you might need are.
With so many resources to find, it’s tricky to remember how each one can be obtained and what all of them are. Here are all of the resources you need in Palworld and how to get each one.
All resources in Palworld and how to get them
General resources
|Resource
|How to get
|Ancient Civilization Parts
|Drops from defeated or captured Dungeon bosses, Lucky Pals, and Alpha bosses.
Rare find in chests.
|Arrow
|Craft using one Wood and one Stone.
Drops from Robinquill and Robinquill Terra.
Drops from Vixy at the Ranch.
|Assault Rifle Ammo
|Craft using one Refined Ingot and two Gunpowder.
|Beautiful Flower
|Drops from Ribunny, Wumpo, Lyleen, and Petallia.
Pick from any Wildlife Sanctuary.
Drops from the rare Gumoss variant with a red flower on its head.
|Berry Seeds
|Drops from Red Berry bushes.
Drops from Lifmunk.
Purchase from Wandering Merchants.
|Carbon Fiber
|Craft using two Coal or five Charcoal.
Drops from Jetragon and Shadowbeak.
|Cement
|Craft using 50 Stone, one Bone, and one Pal Fluids.
|Charcoal
|Craft using two Wood.
|Circuit Board
|Craft using two Polymer and four Pure Quartz.
|Cloth
|Drops from Felbat and Azurobe.
Craft using two Wool.
|Coal
|Drops from Menasting and Blazamut.
Mine from Coal Rocks.
|Coarse Ammo
|Craft using one Gunpowder and one Ingot.
|Copper Key
|Drops from Leezpunk.
Find in chests.
Drops from Alpha Pals and bosses.
Drops during Raids.
|Emerald
|Find in chests.
|Fiber
|Drops from trees.
Drops from Hangyu, Hangyu Cryst, and Hoocrates.
Craft using one Wood.
|Fire Arrow
|Craft using three Wood, three Stone, and three Flame Organ.
|Flour
|Craft using three Wheat.
|Gold Coin
|Drops from Vanwyrm and Direhowl.
Drops from Mau and Mau Cryst at the Ranch.
Obtain from Wandering Merchants by selling resources and Pals.
Find in chests.
|Gold Key
|Drops from Black Marketeer.
Drops from Leezpunk Ignis and Leezpunk.
Find in chests.
Drops during Raids.
|Gunpowder
|Craft using one Sulfur and two Charcoal.
|Handgun Ammo
|Craft using one Ingot and one Gunpowder.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|High Grade Medical Supplies
|Craft using five Ingots, five Horns, and two Bones.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|High Grade Technical Manual
|Find in chests.
Rare drops from Katress, Hoocrates, and Wixen.
|High Quality Cloth
|Craft using 10 Wool.
Drops from Sibelyx.
Drops from Sibelyx at the Ranch.
|High Quality Pal Oil
|Drops from many Pals including Grintale, Flambelle, Quivern, Woolipop, Dumud, Relaxaurus, Digtoise, Elphidran, and Mammorest.
|Ingot
|Craft using two Ore.
|Innovative Technical Manual
|Find in chests.
Rare drops from Anubis, Shadowbeak, Lyleen, and Lyleen Noct.
|Lettuce Seeds
|Purchase from Wandering Merchants.
Drops from Bristla, Wumpo Botan, Broncherry Aqua, and Cinnamoth.
|Lifmunk Effigy
|Find around the world.
|Low Grade Medical Supplies
|Drops from Flopie, Vaelet, Lifmunk, Lyleen, and Lyleen Noct.
Craft using five Red Berries and two Horns.
|Medical Supplies
|Craft using three Ingots, one Bone, and three Horns.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|Nail
|Craft using one Ingot.
|Ore
|Mine from Ore Rocks.
|Paldium Fragment
|Mine from Paldium Rocks or regular Rocks.
Find around the world.
|Pal Metal Ingot
|Craft using four Ore and two Paldium Fragments.
|Poison Arrow
|Craft using one Venom Gland, three Wood, and three Stone.
|Polymer
|Drops from Jetragon.
Craft using two High Quality Pal Oil.
|Pure Quartz
|Drops from Jetragon, Astegon, and Frostallion Noct.
Mine from Pure Quarts Rocks.
|Refined Ingot
|Craft using two Coal and two Ore.
|Repair Kit
|Craft using five Stone and five Fiber.
|Rifle Ammo
|Craft using one Refined Ingot and two Gunpowder.
|Rocket Ammo
|Craft using five Gunpowder and one Pal Metal Ingot.
|Ruby
|Drops from Direhowl, Relaxaurus, and Vanwyrm.
Find in chests.
|Sapphire
|Drops from Mau Cryst, Relaxaurus, and Vanwyrm Cryst.
Find in chests.
|Shotgun Shells
|Craft using one Refined Ingot and three Gunpowder.
|Silver Key
|Drops from Leezpunk Ignis and Leezpunk.
Drops from Raids.
Find in chests.
|Stone
|Mine from Stone Rocks.
Find around the world.
Obtain from a Stone Pit at your base.
|Strange Juice
|Craft using five Beautiful Flowers, two Bones, two Pal Fluids, and five Horns.
Drops from Lovander.
|Sulfur
|Mine from Sulfur Rocks.
Find in chests.
|Suspicious Juice
|Craft using three Beautiful Flowers, one Bone, one Pal Fluids, and three Horns.
Drops from Lovander.
|Tomato Seeds
|Drops from Broncherry, Dinossom Lux, and Mossanda.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|Wheat Seeds
|Drops from Bristla, Dinossom, and Robinquill.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|Wood
|Drops from trees.
Find around the world.
Obtain from a Logging Site at your base.
Pal resources
|Resource
|How to get
|Bone
|Drops from Pals including Anubis, Vixy, Vanwyrm, Vanwyrm Cryst, Bushi, Verdash, Rushoar, Maraith, Cawgnito, Loupmoon, and Gorirat.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|Diamond
|Drops from Jetragon, Paladius, and Frostallion.
|Electric Organ
|Drops from Grizzbolt, Sparkit, Jolthog, Rayhound, Univolt, Mossanda Lux, Dazzi, Orserk, Beakon, and Relaxaurus Lux.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|Flame Organ
|Drops from Foxparks, Rooby, Flambelle, Reptyro, Arsox, Blazamut, Pyrin, Pyrin Noct, Wixen, Blazehowl Noct, Blazehowl, Kelpsea Ignis, Leezpunk Ignis, Gobfin Ignis, and Jormuntide Ignis.
Drops from Flambelle at the Ranch.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|Gumoss Leaf
|Drops from Gumoss.
|Honey
|Drops from Cinnamoth, Warsect, Beegarde, and Elizabee.
|Horn
|Drops from Caprity, Fenglope, Eikthyrdeer, Eikthyrdeer Terra, Arsox, Incineram, Incineram Noct, Univolt, and Reindrix.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|Ice Organ
|Drops from Pengullet, Penking, Cryolinx, Frostallion, Hangyu Cryst, Jolthog Cryst, Mau Cryst, Sibelyx, and Vanwyrm Cryst.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|Katress Hair
|Drops from Katress.
|Large Pal Soul
|Drops from Alpha Pals including Anubis, Necromus, and Frostallion Noct.
Find in chests.
Find around the world.
|Leather
|Drops from most Pals including Foxparks, Rooby, Univolt, Vixy, Direhowl, Fuack, Melpaca, Nox, Katress, and many more.
|Medium Pal Soul
|Drops from Helzephyr.
Find in chests.
Find around the world.
|Pal Fluids
|Drops from Water-type Pals.
|Penking Plume
|Drops from Penking.
|Precious Claw
|Drops from Alpha Pals and Dungeon bosses.
|Precious Dragon Stone
|Drops from Alpha Pals including Relaxaurus, Relaxaurus Lux, Dinossom, Dinossom Lux, Astegon, Azurobe Broncherry, Broncherry Aqua, Jetragon, Jormuntide Ignis, Oserk, and Jormuntide.
|Precious Entrails
|Drops from Alpha Pals and Dungeon bosses.
|Precious Pelt
|Drops from Alpha Pals.
|Precious Plume
|Drops from Alpha Pals and Dungeon bosses.
|Small Pal Soul
|Drops from Felbat, Nox, Daedream, Cawgnito, and Maraith.
Find in chests.
Find around the world.
|Tocotoco Feather
|Drops from Tocotoco.
|Venom Gland
|Drops from Cawgnito, Daedream, Helzephyr, Depresso, Killamari, and Menasting.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|Wool
|Drops from Swee, Cremis, Kingpaca, Kingpaca Cryst, Lamball, Sweepa, and Melpaca.
Drops from Melpaca, Lamball, and Cremis at the Ranch.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
Pal Spheres
|Resource
|How to get
|Pal Sphere
|Craft using one Paldium Fragment, three Wood, and three Stone.
Find as loot around the world.
|Mega Sphere
|Craft using two Paldium Fragments, one Ingot, seven Wood, and seven Stone.
Find as loot around the world.
Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.
|Giga Sphere
|Craft using three Paldium Fragments, two Ingots, 10 Wood, and 10 Stone.
Find as loot around the world.
|Hyper Sphere
|Craft using three Paldium Fragments, five Ingots, 12 Wood, and two Cement.
Find as loot around the world.
|Ultra Sphere
|Craft using five Paldium Fragments, five Refined Ingots, two Carbon Fiber, and three Cement.
Find as loot around the world.
|Legendary Sphere
|Craft using 10 Paldium Fragments, five Pal Metal Ingots, three Carbon Fiber, and five Cement.
Find as loot around the world.
Palworld resources map
If you’re looking for the best spot to find any of the many important resources you need in Palworld, you can check this map. Filtering for whatever item you need is quite easy and efficient with this tool, which means you can find anything you need pretty easily.