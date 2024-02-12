All Palworld resources

The Palpagos Islands are rich with important resources you need to progress further in Palworld. Just about any activity will require some kind of materials, meaning you need to know what all of the resources you might need are.

With so many resources to find, it’s tricky to remember how each one can be obtained and what all of them are. Here are all of the resources you need in Palworld and how to get each one.

All resources in Palworld and how to get them

General resources

Pal resources

Resource How to get Bone Drops from Pals including Anubis, Vixy, Vanwyrm, Vanwyrm Cryst, Bushi, Verdash, Rushoar, Maraith, Cawgnito, Loupmoon, and Gorirat.

Purchase from a Wandering Merchant. Diamond Drops from Jetragon, Paladius, and Frostallion. Electric Organ Drops from Grizzbolt, Sparkit, Jolthog, Rayhound, Univolt, Mossanda Lux, Dazzi, Orserk, Beakon, and Relaxaurus Lux.

Purchase from a Wandering Merchant. Flame Organ Drops from Foxparks, Rooby, Flambelle, Reptyro, Arsox, Blazamut, Pyrin, Pyrin Noct, Wixen, Blazehowl Noct, Blazehowl, Kelpsea Ignis, Leezpunk Ignis, Gobfin Ignis, and Jormuntide Ignis.

Drops from Flambelle at the Ranch.

Purchase from a Wandering Merchant. Gumoss Leaf Drops from Gumoss. Honey Drops from Cinnamoth, Warsect, Beegarde, and Elizabee. Horn Drops from Caprity, Fenglope, Eikthyrdeer, Eikthyrdeer Terra, Arsox, Incineram, Incineram Noct, Univolt, and Reindrix.

Purchase from a Wandering Merchant. Ice Organ Drops from Pengullet, Penking, Cryolinx, Frostallion, Hangyu Cryst, Jolthog Cryst, Mau Cryst, Sibelyx, and Vanwyrm Cryst.

Purchase from a Wandering Merchant. Katress Hair Drops from Katress. Large Pal Soul Drops from Alpha Pals including Anubis, Necromus, and Frostallion Noct.

Find in chests.

Find around the world. Leather Drops from most Pals including Foxparks, Rooby, Univolt, Vixy, Direhowl, Fuack, Melpaca, Nox, Katress, and many more. Medium Pal Soul Drops from Helzephyr.

Find in chests.

Find around the world. Pal Fluids Drops from Water-type Pals. Penking Plume Drops from Penking. Precious Claw Drops from Alpha Pals and Dungeon bosses. Precious Dragon Stone Drops from Alpha Pals including Relaxaurus, Relaxaurus Lux, Dinossom, Dinossom Lux, Astegon, Azurobe Broncherry, Broncherry Aqua, Jetragon, Jormuntide Ignis, Oserk, and Jormuntide. Precious Entrails Drops from Alpha Pals and Dungeon bosses. Precious Pelt Drops from Alpha Pals. Precious Plume Drops from Alpha Pals and Dungeon bosses. Small Pal Soul Drops from Felbat, Nox, Daedream, Cawgnito, and Maraith.

Find in chests.

Find around the world. Tocotoco Feather Drops from Tocotoco. Venom Gland Drops from Cawgnito, Daedream, Helzephyr, Depresso, Killamari, and Menasting.

Purchase from a Wandering Merchant. Wool Drops from Swee, Cremis, Kingpaca, Kingpaca Cryst, Lamball, Sweepa, and Melpaca.

Drops from Melpaca, Lamball, and Cremis at the Ranch.

Purchase from a Wandering Merchant.

Pal Spheres

Resource How to get Pal Sphere Craft using one Paldium Fragment, three Wood, and three Stone.

Find as loot around the world. Mega Sphere Craft using two Paldium Fragments, one Ingot, seven Wood, and seven Stone.

Find as loot around the world.

Purchase from a Wandering Merchant. Giga Sphere Craft using three Paldium Fragments, two Ingots, 10 Wood, and 10 Stone.

Find as loot around the world. Hyper Sphere Craft using three Paldium Fragments, five Ingots, 12 Wood, and two Cement.

Find as loot around the world. Ultra Sphere Craft using five Paldium Fragments, five Refined Ingots, two Carbon Fiber, and three Cement.

Find as loot around the world. Legendary Sphere Craft using 10 Paldium Fragments, five Pal Metal Ingots, three Carbon Fiber, and five Cement.

Find as loot around the world.

Palworld resources map

If you’re looking for the best spot to find any of the many important resources you need in Palworld, you can check this map. Filtering for whatever item you need is quite easy and efficient with this tool, which means you can find anything you need pretty easily.